These 5 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night at Home Are Giving Me Major Heart Eyes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For me, Valentine's Day usually consists of getting dressed up, going out to a nice dinner, having a cocktail or two and surprising my husband with a little gift. But, since we're in the middle of a pandemic, this year is looking a little different. I've been trying to brainstorm some ideas for romantic at-home dates, and after plenty of online searching (and asking friends for ideas), here are my favorite ideas.

5 at-Home Date Night Ideas for Valentine's Day

Take a Virtual Cooking Class Together

Thanks to Masterclass, you can whip up dinner with Gordon Ramsay, learn the art of French pastry from Dominique Ansel or shake up fancy cocktails with Lynnette Marrero and Ryan Chetiyawardana. Or, you can try them all! No matter which class you choose, your date nights are about to get way more fun. Sign up for $15 a month, billed annually (Buy it: Masterclass.com)

Take Dinner and a Movie up a Notch

Dinner and a movie is a classic date-night combo for a reason. But instead of making one of your go-to dishes, why not switch things up by matching your dinner (or drinks) to your movie's theme? For example, turn on Mamma Mia! and make a Greek feast, shake up martinis and watch James Bond or order in your favorite Italian food and watch Goodfellas.

Game Night at Home

Who says games are for kids? My husband and I are obsessed with backgammon—in fact, we play every night—the loser has to do the dishes! (Buy it: $40, Amazon). Pick up a nostalgic board game like Monopoly (Buy it: $20, Amazon) or opt for something more romantic, like a couple's question card game (Buy it: $19, Amazon).

Pamper Each Other with a Spa Night

Is there anything better than getting pampered by your partner? (I think not!) Make one of these DIY spa treatments or pick up a few supplies (think: massage oil, hot stones, a body scrub or bath salts). Check out YouTube's free massage tutorials for a little extra love and relaxation this Valentine's Day.

Make a Pillow Fort and Go “Camping”

Last Valentine's Day, I threw it back to childhood and made a pillow fort for my husband in our living room. Inside, I had plenty of pillows and blankets and made a charcuterie board for a snack-like dinner and this Valentine's Day Party Board for dessert. It was so fun acting like kids again while eating dinner in our "fort," and all of the cozy surroundings practically beg for some snuggling. If the weather is nice where you live, you can even take things outside in a tent!

Have a Pizza Night at Home