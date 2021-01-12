Turn One Simple No-Knead Dough Into 7 Delicious Baked Goods

Transform this easy refrigerator dough into sandwich bread, breadsticks, cinnamon rolls and more.

Adam Dolge
January 12, 2021
| Credit: Jennifer Causey

If you want to fill your home with the aroma of fresh bread but aren't ready for the full-on commitment of tending to a sourdough starter, we got you. Mix up a batch of our no-knead dough, pop it in the fridge and portion it throughout the week to make crusty loves, rolls, flatbreads and more. Let's bake!

Make a batch of this dough and let it sit in your fridge for easy baking throughout the week. The dough will develop a tangier flavor the longer it hibernates in the fridge. This recipe makes enough dough to bake three of the following recipes.

This delicious boule comes together with only 10 minutes of active time. You can use it for sandwiches or enjoy a slice in the morning for an easy breakfast. 

These breadsticks are as easy as 1-2-3 and take just 5 minutes of active time. Bake a batch of these breadsticks to go along with soup for a delicious weeknight dinner. 

Get a delicious breakfast treat in the oven in just 15 minutes with this easy pull-apart roll recipe. Pair one of these mouthwatering rolls with a mug of coffee or tea for the perfect start to any morning. 

These savory muffins are the perfect accompaniment to any breakfast spread. With the help of the No-Knead Bread Dough, these purses will be on the table in just 20 minutes.

These sweet rolls are jam-packed with pistachios, orange and cardamom. Make a batch of these rolls for the ultimate afternoon treat. 

These savory rolls are bursting with flavor thanks to a combination of fennel seeds, caraway seeds and crushed red pepper. 

Garlic and onion pair beautifully in this savory flatbread recipe. This flavorful baked good is a delicious addition to any table. 

This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine Jan/Feb 2021.

