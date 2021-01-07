10 Healthy Foods to Stock Up on at Lidl

Grocery shopping is the one chore that I regularly look forward to. I love to find new products to try and I'm more than happy to drive to different stores to get what I want (some stores just have better bananas than others). And one store that I'm a new fan of is Lidl, a discount grocery store that started in Germany but came to the U.S. a few years ago.

Lidl is known for having budget-friendly items including food, kitchen appliances and more. And while the options might seem overwhelming at first, it's easy to find healthy choices once you know what to look for. That's why I've pulled together ten Lidl-exclusive foods to stock up on the next time you shop at the store (P.S. Just be sure to bring a reusable bag with you or else you'll have to pay for one!).

10 Healthy Foods from Lidl

Fruit & Nut Granola

box of granola Credit: Alex Loh

Granola is a great option for breakfast and this version is jam-packed with oats, raisins, cranberries, almonds and pecans. Mix a scoop of granola with plain Greek yogurt for a tasty and filling breakfast. You can find a 12-ounce box for $3.49.

Sea Salt Popcorn

bag of popcorn Credit: Alex Loh

This popcorn would make a satisfying afternoon snack. Not only is it a whole grain, but popcorn is also full of antioxidants and low in calories making it a healthy choice to munch on. You can find a 6-ounce bag for $1.99.

Unsalted Dry Roasted Cashews

package of nuts Credit: Alex Loh

When you feel an afternoon snack craving, nuts are a healthy and filling option. Nuts are full of protein (a ¼ cup serving of these cashews has 5 grams) and healthy fat, which will keep you energized throughout the day. You can find a 14-ounce bag for $7.99.

Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage

package of sausage Credit: Alex Loh

This spinach and feta chicken sausage is already cooked, so all you have to do is reheat and enjoy (If you want to try out this savory duo in other recipes, try our Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole or Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers). You can find a pack of five sausages for just $2.95.

Chocolate Mint Dessert Hummus

container of hummus Credit: Alex Loh

There are a lot of hummus flavors out there (from dill pickle hummus to tabbouleh-style hummus), but this version is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. Try pairing this dip with pretzels or apple slices for a delicious treat. You can find an 8-ounce container for $1.79.

Frozen Mixed Berries

bag of frozen berries Credit: Alex Loh

It's no secret that fruit is a nutritious food group, but I am super excited about this bag of mixed frozen berries (it contains strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries). I love putting frozen berries in my daily smoothie, and it's nice to see a more affordable option. You can find a 16-ounce bag for $2.89.

Chocolate Almond & Cashew Trail Mix

package of trail mix Credit: Alex Loh

This trail mix is full of whole cashews, almonds and bits of dark chocolate. It would be super easy to grab a handful of this sweet-and-salty mix the next time you're on a hike or on-the-go. You can find a 10-ounce bag for just $5.99.

Lentil Crisps

bag of lentil crisps Credit: Alex Loh

Legumes are another great source of protein and nutrients, making these lentils crisps a satisfying snack. Here, they're flavored with tomato and basil for the ultimate savory bite. These are a great healthy swap for potato chips while still providing a delicious crunch. You can find a 3-ounce bag for $1.57.

Applesauce

jar of applesauce Credit: Alex Loh

Applesauce is a fantastic choice when you need an afternoon snack or an easy dessert. This version has zero added sugars, which is great if you're looking to cut back. You could easily add a dash of cinnamon to up the flavor (just make sure your cinnamon isn't fake!). You can find a 46-ounce jar for $1.95.

Milk Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

package of cookies Credit: Alex Loh