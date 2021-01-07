How Working Out at Home Helped Me Get Stronger Than Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Find out how one woman doubled how much she could lift in less than one year—for $2 per month.

Exercise and I have had quite the long-term relationship. I double majored in magazine journalism and kinesiology in college, my first adult job was at FITNESS magazine and I've since earned certifications as personal trainer and group fitness instructor. All of this was in an attempt to help inspire others to find non-punishing, healthy and moderate ways to utilize activity after I spent years abusing myself with it. (Burn off every last calorie you eat! "Earn" those charcuterie board snacks by running an extra 3 miles!) But honestly, I was still overdoing it hardcore on the exercise until a car accident 8 years ago shook me up enough to realize that life is too short to spend all of it at war with your body.

Yet the saying "old habits die hard" is so true, and it still took me about 5 more years of two-steps-forward, one-step back dances with my exercise relationship status before we made peace. The first time I stepped into a CYCLEBAR indoor cycling studio was the first time in ages that working out truly, honestly, 100% felt like fun. It felt like empowerment, strength and 0% about anything to do with calories. So I decided to go through "boot camp" to become an instructor last summer, and did just that from August 2019 until March 2020.

But when the pandemic arrived in Iowa and community spread threatened the well-being of my riders, the passion project lost all of its passion. It was a tough decision, but I chose to step down from teaching to prevent possibly spreading more germs. (ICYMI, one asymptomatic infected rider in a single spin class led to 60 COVID-19 cases.) I knew it was the right thing for me to do to help more of our community be at lower-risk. At the same time, I was thinking, "What will I do without my new fitness love?

Getting Fit at Home

As a freelancer working from home—ahem, working from an 780-square-foot apartment—I needed to get creative. Through this recent discovery of a mode of exercise that didn't feel like punishment, I realized that moving my body was actually a huge part of my self care and stress-relieving strategy.

True, I didn't have much in terms of fancy equipment or space. I did, however, have a lot more time after so many parts of life in 2020 were cancelled (I'm sure many of you can relate). I also had some willpower, a yoga mat, a computer and an 8-pound pair of dumbbells. Within days, I discovered that there are some really tiny-space-friendly, pandemic-approved ways to stay fit.

In mid-March, I began sprinkling in an hour of yoga using the DownDog premium app (free for the basic version or $14.99 per year for premium right now, Google Play and Apple App Store) to fight off the stir-crazies. I also started six days each week with 45 to 60 minutes of strength training or circuits with Sydney Cummings' free YouTube channel before I sat down to write. Both resources cost less than $2 per month total. Ten months later, after consistently testing out new flows and diving into Cummings' massive video archives, I've graduated from 8-pound to 15-pound and 22-pound dumbbells on most lifts, have gained about 2 pounds of muscle and finally, for the first time in my 33 years on this planet, completed a full strict pull-up.

5 Tips to Make Home Workouts Work for You

Rather than being something 10-years-ago-me would have fussed about, the extra two pounds of muscle I've gained are a badge of honor for that time spent on the mat and with my dumbbells. This new physical and mental strength has made me feel solid as a rock—and ready to take on anything this crazy year throws our way next.

Here are five things that helped me make this lifelong goal of feeling ripped a reality: