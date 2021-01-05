Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Show your loved one how much they make you melt with one of these heart-shaped hot chocolate treats.

There's a lot about 2020 we'd love to leave in the rearview mirror, sure. But we don't want to ditch it all! We're looking forward to welcoming some of 2020's hottest food trends into the new year—from jarcuterie to carrot bacon to whipped coffee, there was a lot to love about the most popular foods and drinks of the wild 365 that was 2020.

Quite possibly the most #breaktheinternet of all was hot cocoa bombs. We first posted about them being available at Costco in October, and it appears you all are as cuckoo for cocoa as we are. Ever since, we've seen them blow up (pun intended) everywhere from Etsy to Trader Joe's. Although you might think of hot chocolate as mainly a holiday season thing, many retailers and home chocolatiers are on a mission to convince you otherwise.

Target recently revealed that they're selling loveable heart-shaped strawberries and cream hot cocoa bombs for Valentine's Day ($2.99, at select Target locations), and we're sweet on the idea of this as a surprise to share with someone you love.

Just like Olaf (who is now commemorated in hot chocolate bomb form himself!) said famously in the blockbuster Disney movie Frozen, "some people are worth melting for." So in case you don't have a Target near you, your store is sold out or you'd rather stay cozy at home, here are five other adorable options you can order online and have delivered to your door.

Best Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bombs for an Even-Fancier Twist on Target's Product

For a ruby-red, geometric and modern-looking heart-shaped hot cocoa bomb, look no further than these hot chocolate- and marshmallow-filled treats from AnhLineShop.

Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Cocoa Bomb with Marshmallows $6.00 SHOP IT Etsy

Best Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bombs for Flavor Variety

Go beyond dark or milk chocolate with these SugarMommaCookieCo's hot chocolate creations that come in strawberry, red velvet and peppermint varieties.

Valentines Day Hot Chocolate Bombs $7.00 SHOP IT Etsy

Best Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bombs for Sparkle-Lovers

If you like your love note with a little luster, consider DustedInDandelions' edible glitter-coated hot cocoa bombs that come in three designs on a pink round bomb: sparkly red heart, icing drizzle with pink and white sprinkles or a white sparkly swirl.

Valentine Hot Cocoa Bomb $7.00 SHOP IT Etsy

Best Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bombs for Families

Please a crowd or keep the love going longer with a four-pack of hot chocolate bombs from RealSweetDsTreats. We love the drizzled dark chocolate style—and the fact that you can note an exact date you need them to be delivered by.

Hot Chocolate Bombs (4-Pack) $29.99 SHOP IT Etsy

Best Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bomb Gift for Those Who Love to DIY

Craving a kitchen project? Invest in this MOTZU heart-shaped mold with more than 1,000 five-star reviews and follow our hot cocoa bomb recipe how-to. Better yet, grab your sweetie or your kids and create a batch together!