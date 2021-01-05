Try These Fun & Unexpected Chocolate Fondue Dippers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get creative for your next date night or family gathering around the fondue pot.

Searching for romantic date night inspiration (or family treat night ideas)? As you scroll past pictures of trendy dessert grazing boards and hot cocoa boards, don't forget about the original interactive dessert moment: chocolate fondue.

While chocolate fondue couldn't be simpler, it's also a chance to go wild with what you're dipping. Some chocolate fondue pairings are classic, like strawberries and marshmallows, but why stick to the tried-and-true treats?

Update your fondue dipper options with everything from macarons to mango and even a few savory options. Grab a fork and dive in!

Chocolate Fondue Dippers

Salty and sweet

Two great tastes that taste great together—with a fun and nostalgic spin. Make mini popcorn balls or slice Rice Krispies treats into bite-size squares, or for a nuttier option, try sesame candy or granola bars.

Or just salty

Do a pretzel shape taste test to see if you prefer sticks and rods to waffles and rounds in your fondue. (Spoiler: they're all delicious!) Or experiment with snacks like ridged potato chips, rice crackers and pita chips.

Creamy and soft

There's more to munch on than marshmallows. Make mini cheesecakes or cut a slice of cheesecake into smaller pieces, or pick up a package of mini cannoli and savor the sweet ricotta filling.

Cakey

The traditional cubes of angel food cake and vanilla pound cake are always crowd-pleasers. But if you have leftover Belgian waffles from last weekend's brunch, stash them in your freezer, then thaw, warm and cut them up too.

Crunchy cookies

Go international with a selection of light and crisp cookies and treats. Try macarons, meringues or caramel-filled Belgian stroopwafels. (Classics like vanilla wafers and ginger cookies work here too!)

Fresh fruit

Keep the platter from feeling too weighed down with sweet and sugary options by adding whole strawberries and raspberries, or sliced fruit like figs, bananas, apples and pears.

Dried fruit