How to Prep 5-Ingredient Quiches for Brunch in 15 Minutes or Less

These quiches look fancy but require less than 15 minutes of prep time, to help make your brunch (or breakfast, lunch or dinner) easy and delicious.

Quiche is one of those classic brunch main dishes everyone loves. It looks so pretty, can be filled with a limitless combo of ingredients and is delicious warm or at room temp. And while it may sound fancy, a quiche couldn't be simpler to make. Plus, you can prepare it a day in advance to reheat later. These 5-ingredient quiches prove you don't need much to make a delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner quiche!

Following are five ways to whip up a quiche in under an hour using just five ingredients, not including basics we all have in our kitchen, like olive oil, salt and pepper. Each of these calls for the same three base ingredients—a 9-inch frozen prepared pie crust (whole-wheat, preferably), 4 eggs and 1 1/4 cups whole milk—plus two more add-ins to jazz them up without requiring lots of work. With less than 15 minutes of hands-on prep time and 30 to 40 minutes in the oven, these quick quiches are perfect for making any breakfast, lunch, dinner or gathering feel special. Each makes 6 to 8 servings and can be paired with a simple green salad and fruit for a balanced meal.

Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Quiche

Image zoom Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Pie crust + eggs + whole milk + red onion + mushrooms

Onions and mushrooms are classic quiche ingredients. To make the most of these vegetables and build big flavor fast, sauté sliced red onion and cremini mushrooms until golden brown (about 10 minutes) before adding them to the pie crust.

Make it Yourself:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Set out a frozen 9-inch prepared pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add half a large red onion, sliced, and sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms and continue to sauté for 5 minutes more, or until onions are golden brown and mushrooms reduce by half; season with ¼ teaspoon salt and set aside to cool slightly, then spoon into the pie crust. Whisk 4 large eggs, 1 ¼ cups whole milk, ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the vegetables. Set the pie crust on a baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the center is set. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche

Image zoom Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Pie crust + eggs + whole milk + pre-cooked chicken sausage + baby spinach

Using pre-cooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.

Make it Yourself:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Set out a frozen 9-inch prepared pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add 2 diced pre-cooked chicken sausages and cook for 3 minutes, or until golden brown; remove from pan and set aside. Add 3 cups baby spinach to the pan and cook until it just wilts, about 1 minute. Transfer chicken sausage and spinach to the pie crust. Whisk 4 large eggs, 1 ¼ cups whole milk, ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the sausage and spinach. Set the pie crust on a baking sheet and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the center is set. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche

Image zoom Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Pie crust + eggs + whole milk + sun-dried tomatoes + mozzarella cheese

The concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes balances the mild creaminess of fresh mozzarella cheese. Look for sliced oil-pack sun-dried tomatoes to minimize prep work, and drain them well before adding to the quiche.

Make it Yourself:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Set out a frozen 9-inch prepared pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes. Drain ½ cup oil-packed sliced sun-dried tomatoes and press between paper towels to absorb the oil. Transfer to pie crust along with 4 ounces diced fresh mozzarella cheese (about 1 cup). Whisk 4 large eggs, 1 ¼ cups whole milk, ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the tomatoes and mozzarella. Set the pie crust on a baking sheet and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the center is set. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Asparagus & Feta Quiche

Image zoom Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Pie crust + eggs + whole milk + asparagus + feta cheese

Quickly steaming asparagus in the microwave keeps it bright green and prevents it from becoming mushy in the quiche. For another simple flavor boost, look for feta seasoned with Mediterranean herbs.

Make it Yourself:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Set out a frozen 9-inch prepared pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes. Place 8 ounces trimmed asparagus spears in a microwave-safe dish and add ¼ inch water. Cover tightly with plastic wrap or a silicone topper and microwave on High for 2 minutes, or until crisp-tender and bright green; drain and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces, then transfer to pie crust and sprinkle with ½ cup crumbled feta cheese. Whisk 4 large eggs, 1 ¼ cups whole milk, ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the asparagus and feta. Set the pie crust on a baking sheet and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the center is set. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Pancetta & Pea Quiche

Image zoom Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Pie crust + eggs + whole milk + pancetta + frozen peas

A bit of savory, salty pancetta pairs perfectly with sweet green peas in this quiche. To keep the peas bright green, run them under cool water until they're just thawed and drain well. Look for pre-chopped pancetta to cut down on prep time.

Make it Yourself:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Set out a frozen 9-inch prepared pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes. Set a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3 ounces diced pancetta and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy; drain on a plate lined with paper towels, then transfer to pie crust along with 1 cup thawed frozen peas. Whisk 4 large eggs, 1 ¼ cups whole milk, ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture over the pancetta and peas. Set the pie crust on a baking sheet and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the center is set. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

