10 Healthy Foods Coming to Aldi Stores in January

Aldi is always a treasure trove of fantastic foodie finds, from European chocolates to imported cheeses and amazing snacks at stock-up prices. But this January, like so many of us, Aldi is adding a bunch of terrific new items in the healthy arena to help make all of our 2021 health and wellness goals much more delicious. Here are some of the things we are most looking forward to buying from Aldi in the new year (psst—make sure to stock up on these Aldi Finds ASAP, since they'll only be in stores for a limited time!).

Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores on January 6

Season’s Choice Eggplant Cutlets

These Italian-style breaded cutlets make a batch of eggplant Parm or a healthy veggie sandwich just moments away. Or cook, cube and use as croutons on your favorite salad. Keep one of these $3.99 boxes in the freezer for a meal starter that tastes indulgent without being unhealthy.

Season’s Choice Frozen Avocado Chunks

While fresh avo will is best for topping salads or making avocado toast, frozen chunks (like these $2.99 ones from Aldi) are ideal for adding extra creaminess to smoothies (like in our Spinach-Avocado Smoothie). Stocking up on a few bags of these can save you money—plus you'll never have to worry about overripe avocados!

Earth Grown Vegan Lentil Veggie Burgers

There are a lot of veggie burgers out there, but we are really excited about this new version hitting Aldi. These burgers boast a combination of protein-rich lentils and beans with six other vegetables for the perfect balance of flavor and umami punch. Bonus: They're vegan, not too high in sodium and cost just $3.79 a box.

Simply Nature Creamy Cashew Butter

This smooth nut butter can go anywhere peanut butter would go, but with added oomph. Think of it as a perfect spread on sandwiches or celery sticks, but also as a wonderful ingredient in cooking. Cashew satay sauce or instead of tahini in your favorite hummus recipe are great ways to use this new product. Bonus: Each 12-ounce jar costs just $4.89!

Simply Nature Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Snacking can be complicated when you're trying to eat a little healthier. Having something easy, fast and still good for you when you are craving a salty crunchy boost can be a hard combo to achieve. These $1.29 packets of roasted seaweed bring all the flavor and crunch with plenty of nutrients.

Earth Grown Vegan Teriyaki Baked Tofu

Getting enough protein is important to making healthy meals more satisfying. Whether you are trying out a vegetarian or vegan eating plan or just embracing Meatless Mondays, this seasoned ready-to-eat baked tofu will make getting that protein easy (and delicious!). Plus, each package is just $3.49.

Earth Grown Vegan Dairy-Free Salad Dressings

Just because you're trying to eat healthier does not mean you have to go without your favorite creamy dressing. Whether you're team ranch or Caesar, these dairy-free versions of your favorite dressings will deliver lots of plant-based creaminess for your salads. Plus, these vegan dressings are just $3.99 a bottle.

Loma Linda Plant-Based Chipotle Black Bean Meal Bowl

This $2.49 gluten-free frozen meal is ready in a mere 60 seconds and will give you all the protein, vegetables and healthy carbs you need to keep you fueled. Keep a few of these meals on hand for fast and easy meals when you are short on time but don't want takeout.

Healthy Aldi Finds Launching January 13

Whole and Simple Scrambled Egg White Bowls

While we're fans of eating the whole egg, these $2.49 egg white bowls are a great grab-and-go breakfast option. These frozen heat-and-eat bowls come in either Salsa Verde or Mediterranean flavors for a hearty good-for-you bowl full of protein and vegetables to keep you going all morning.

Whole and Simple California Protein Blend