The 9 Best Chocolate Peppermint Products at Trader Joe's Right Now

Sorry gingerbread, we love you, but chocolate and peppermint are the ultimate holiday flavor combination. The cool taste of peppermint reminds me of winter (but without actually having to go outside) and chocolate, well, who doesn't love chocolate?! And for those that share my love for the duo, there are plenty of delicious, seasonal products to enjoy courtesy of Trader Joe's.

We've rounded up nine of the best new and returning chocolate peppermint products at Trader Joe's. Most of these products are only available for a limited time, so be sure to add them to your cart when you see them (and while you're there, add some of their fun hot chocolate products to your basket as well!).

The Best Chocolate Peppermint Products from Trader Joe's

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

This returning product makes the perfect weekend baking project. Whether you make a loaf, a cake, donuts or cookies out of this mix, you'll have a sweet and delicious treat. You can find a 19-ounce box for $2.99.

Peppermint Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix

The holiday baking continues with the Peppermint Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix. These cookies are packed with dark chocolate chunks, white chocolate chunks and candy cane pieces, so it's basically the best holiday cookie you could imagine. You can find a 21.85-ounce canister for $3.99.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream

After leaving the baking aisle, head to the freezer section to find a pint of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream. Each pint is a delicious blend of peppermint and vanilla ice cream with a ribbon of chocolate fudge and pieces of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's cookies (And if you want even more cookie pieces, you can pick up a 16-ounce pack for $2.99). You can find a 16-ounce pint of ice cream for $2.99.

Hold the Cone! Peppermint

These sugar cones get lined with a rich chocolate before being filled with a cool peppermint ice cream. Not only are they festive, but they're also adorable thanks to their miniature size. You can find a box of eight cones for $2.99.

Non-Dairy Mint Chip Bon-Bons

Rounding out the frozen desserts are the new Non-Dairy Mint Chip Bon-Bons. These frozen bon-bons are made from a base of coconut milk, which is flavored with mint and chocolate chips before getting encased in a layer of chocolate. The result is a creamy, minty ball of deliciousness. You can find a 5.64-ounce box for $4.29.

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's

This seasonal riff on Trader Joe's existing sandwich creme cookies are perfect for dunking in a glass of milk. The peppermint-candy cane center is sandwiched between two chocolate peppermint wafer cookies, and the whole cookie is encased in dark chocolate. And that's topped with candy cane pieces, so you'll definitely taste the holiday flavor. You can find a 9.4-ounce box for $3.99.

Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds

These Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds would be perfect to munch on when you're craving something sweet. The almonds get coated in dark chocolate first before being encased in a peppermint-flavored white chocolate and candy cane bits. You can find an 8-ounce tub for $3.99.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar

This holiday treat takes the popular Candy Cane Joe-Joe's cookies and packs them into a dark chocolate bar before being sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Pick up a few of these 2.8-ounce bars for an easy and delicious stocking stuffer. Each bar is $1.99.

Handmade Candy Cane