Ina Garten's Tuscan White Bean Soup Is the Ultimate Cozy Winter Meal

Chances are, you have at least one can or bag of dried beans in your kitchen right now. But if you are anything like us, you're growing just a bit bored with your basic black bean soup and chili recipes. Well, Ina Garten (one of our all-time favorite celeb chefs) has a recipe in her archives that looks like just what we need to switch things up in the kitchen: Tuscan White Bean Soup.

Garten's fans agree, commenting, "this looks delicious as always! Just what i need on a dreary winter's day," and I've been trying to figure out what to do with my cannellini beans! I can't wait to try it!"

While she used dried beans from chef Missy Robbins' specialty grocery delivery service MP Grocery, this comfort food soup can also be adapted to use canned beans, Garten confirms, and explains exactly how to do that in the recipe.