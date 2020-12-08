Barack Obama Revealed His Thoughts on Pineapple Pizza—Plus 6 Other Strong Food Opinions

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Obama also dished on deep dish, ketchup and eggs and more.

From playing footsie with Oprah to talking football with Colbert, former president Barack Obama has been taking quite a press tour to celebrate the launch of his fourth book A Promised Land ($23.96, amazon.com).

The most recent, and possibly our favorite of all, involved a virtual chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After discussing the book, presidential election and his hope for future generations, the host invited Obama back for one more segment that's too good to be missed. (FYI- You can watch the entire segment on YouTube.)

"Once and for all, settle some of the biggest debates of all time. Does that sound okay?" Fallon asked, introducing his new game "Obama Settles It."

"I don't think this is fun. I think this is serious," Obama said with a smirk.

Obama's Hot Takes on 7 Food Debates

1. Chicago Deep Dish vs. New York-Style Slices

"I love Chicago deep-dish pizza. I love my hometown. But New York-style—the way you're able to fold it, walk while you're eating? There's an efficiency element to it that I think puts it over the top," Obama said, going against what many might expect since the Windy City is where he began his career as a city organizer and later pivoted into politics. "No offense, Chicago, I love our pizza," he said, but it requires sitting down to devour lasagna-style."

2. Pineapple vs. No Pineapple on Pizza

"No pineapple. I'm from Hawaii and I know you can't have pineapple on a pizza. That's just wrong," Obama said.

For context, according to a 2019 survey from the analytics company YouGov, pineapple is the third least-popular pizza topping for most Americans—ranking above only eggplant and anchovies.

3. Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?

"No, a hot dog is a hot dog. A sandwich is a sandwich," Obama confirmed.

And in case you really want to dive deep into this topic, there's an entire episode of the podcast The Sporkful that centers around this crave-inducing controversy.

4. Edge Brownies: Best or Worst?

"Best. A little crunch, the sugar crystalizes a little bit. It's nice," he said. (If you, too, are Team Edge, add this Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan; $36.95, amazon.com to your holiday wishlist.)

5. Is Cereal a Soup?

This one caused Obama to burst out in laughter, raise his hands in a disbelieving shrug and ask Fallon, "What?! Some of these were actual controversies. This one, no."

6. Sandwich Cutting: Diagonally or Horizontally?

After explaining that he usually dives in without slicing his sandwich at all, Obama said, "If I had to cut it, maybe I'd go with the diagonal because there's something about the pointy edge of the sandwich that you can put into your mouth a little more efficiently."

7. Glass Half Empty vs. Glass Half Full

"It is always half full," Obama said, concluding the interview on a hopeful note.

"It's like I'm talking into a mirror," Fallon said at the end of the interview that "settled" many controversial debates, including more than just ones about food. The hilarious conversation confirms once again that yes, celebrities are just like us. And some politicians even are too. (P.S. We'll snag those center brownies, though.)