Best paired with your favorite drink and your BFF for a festive virtual happy hour.

"Jarcuterie" Is the Cutest Take on Charcuterie We've Seen All Year

Charcuterie chalets are cute and trendy this holiday season, but let's get real: They're not exactly practical (do you really want to eat meats and cheeses for days on end after they've already been outside of the fridge for hours as you fussed over the chalet construction?). Nor are they something you'd likely make year-round, since they're essentially a savory riff on a gingerbread house.

But JAR-cuterie, or graze bouquets, are what we're really excited to start making now—and snack on all 2021 long.

Perfected by Kansas City-based Sarah Juenemann of @grazingkc and other professional charcuteriers (can we make that a thing?!), jarcuterie translates the concept of a showy charcuterie board into a single-serving, pandemic-friendly, portion-controlled package.

We can envision enjoying these now as a virtual happy hour munchie or TV night treat, and plan to later pack them as to-go snacks for spring and summer picnics once the weather warms up.

Jarcuterie would even make a thoughtful doorstep drop-off holiday food gift for friends, family or co-workers. The bow @grazehtx tied on adds a special touch! Just be sure to tuck each one inside a brown paper bag to protect it from the elements and text or call the recipient to snag it ASAP so they can place it in the refrigerator.

No jars? No worries. This same strategy can also be achieved with recyclable sturdy paper cups like these 8-ounce disposable kraft paper cups with lids ($24 for 50 cups, Walmart) as @charcuteriebykylie proves.

The toughest decision will be deciding which items to stuff inside your vessel. Consider mixing and matching your faves from the inspiring jarcuteries above: