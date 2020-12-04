Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktails to Help You Get in the Festive Spirit

With only 3 ingredients, these tasty cocktails are the perfect thing to sip this holiday season.

There's no better time than at the holidays to get out your special glassware and make yourself a fancy, festive cocktail. But just because it looks and feels fancy, doesn't mean it needs to be complicated. These three-ingredient cocktails prove that with a few key ingredients and some creativity, you can make an impressive drink with ease.

festive 3 ingredient cocktails Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Kahlua-Caramel Spiked Eggnog

Spiked Caramel Eggnog Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Eggnog + Kahlúa + caramel sauce

Eggnog is an essential during the holidays. It's creamy and oh-so-delicious and since there are so many options available, including nondairy options, everyone can enjoy this drink. We added coffee liqueur and a drizzle of caramel to give this drink extra oomph! To garnish this creamy cocktail, you could use a microplane to grate coffee beans on top.

Caramel sauce

1 cup eggnog

1.5 oz. Kahlúa

Ice

Add eggnog and Kahlúa to a shaker with ice and shake until frosty. Drizzle the sides of a cocktail glass with caramel; pour in the eggnog and Kahlúa mixture. Top with grated coffee beans, if desired.

Cranberry Mule

Cranberry Moscow Mule Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Ginger beer + vodka + cranberry juice

There are plenty of ways to jazz up the classic Moscow Mule and here we gave it a festive twist with cranberry juice and rosemary. It's easy and delicious. You could also garnish with fresh cranberries or a lime wedge—or whatever you want!

½ cup ginger beer

1.5 oz. vodka

2 Tbsp. cranberry juice

Ice

Add ginger beer, vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, fresh cranberries or a lime wedge, if desired.

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

blood orange gin and prosecco Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Blood orange + gin + prosecco

Oranges are in season and the most impressive variety just may be the blood orange. Its deep-red color is gorgeous and adds a beautiful hue to the cocktail. We use the juice from the blood orange and mix in gin and prosecco for a simple but fancy sipper. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!

1 blood orange, juiced (save a slice of orange for garnish)

1.5 oz. gin

Ice

Prosecco

Add blood orange juice and gin to a shaker with ice; cover and shake until frosty. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass, top with prosecco and garnish with an orange slice and thyme sprig, if desired.

Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa

Spiked Hot Chocolate with Bailey's and Chambord Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Hot chocolate + Baileys Irish Cream + Chambord

Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.

2 Tsp. hot chocolate mix

¾ cup hot water

1.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

1 Tbsp. Chambord

Combine hot chocolate mix with hot water, Baileys and Chambord in a mug. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, if desired, and enjoy.

Gin & Blackberry Spritz

blackberry vodka spritz Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Blackberries + gin + soda water

This "berry" fresh spritz is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.

10 blackberries, muddled

1.5 oz. gin

Honey (optional)

Ice

Soda water