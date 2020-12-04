This Hack for "Cutting" Cake with a Wineglass Is Pretty Brilliant

Have you ever wished you had just one more thing to use your wineglasses for? Look no further, Nancy Meyers has you covered. This brilliant trick that has been popping up around the internet helps you easily portion and serve individual slices of cake … without a knife. In fact, the hack uses wineglasses to "cut" a cake into the perfect size for one person, while showcasing the beautiful layers of the baked good. We might go so far as to say this is the most 2020 hack we've seen yet, and we definitely will be trying it.

Just like it shows in the video, this hack works best if you start with the edges before working into the center. The thin edges of the wineglass cleanly cut through the cake, then the glass doubles as a stylish "bowl" for serving. No one has to touch the cake or anyone else's dessert, making it great for outdoor or socially distanced gatherings where (or when) they are allowed. It also cuts down on cleanup, as the glasses can easily be put in the dishwasher afterward.