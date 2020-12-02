Snoop Dogg Has a Secret Ingredient That Takes His Chocolate Chip Cookies to the Next Level

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've heard about or watched any of the Emmy-nominated VH1 series Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party or their follow-up Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Challenge, you know that Snoop is so much more than a rapper. Stewart and Snoop have been baking up a pretty fantastic friendship since 2008, when he first appeared on her talk show. And now they're such amazing BFFs, that Stewart quotes Snoop (see this appearance on Ellen, when she instructed us all to "drop it like it's hot" when popping gnocchi into rapidly boiling water) and that we spotted Snoop commenting "miss you, Martha!" notes on one of her recent IG Live videos.

Snoop has such sharp cooking skills, honed with the help of none other than Martha Stewart of course, that he released a whole cookbook called From Crook to Cook ($14.99, Target). By the way, this has been spun off into a coordinating 2021 wall calendar ($13.49, Amazon) if you're seeking a gift your secret Santa will love fo' shizzle. (Sorry.)

One of the recipes from that cookbook was recently featured on Good Morning America's 25 Days of Cookies and it has us running to preheat our ovens now. Snoop calls these the "Rolls Royce" of Christmas cookies since they riff on the popular concept of chocolate chip cookies—just with an upgrade.

In addition to the usual suspects of flour, butter, egg, vanilla and semisweet chocolate chips, this cookie recipe features a one-to-one ratio of light brown sugar and granulated sugar for tender texture, plus one secret ingredient: ½ cup of creamy peanut butter. It's like a peanut butter cookie mashed up with a chocolate chip cookie, and our inner Reese's-lover can barely tame her jazz hands.