Which Is Healthier: Greek Yogurt or Regular Yogurt?

With so many yogurt varieties, have you wondered if you should be choosing one type over the other? Do you know what are the differences between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt? To help you decide which yogurt to eat, we compared the nutrition facts of each yogurt and explored the the environmental impact—read on to find out more.

Greek Vs. Regular: By the Numbers

Greek yogurt is made by straining out the extra whey in regular yogurt, which makes the yogurt thicker, creamier and tangier than regular yogurt. While plain Greek yogurt has less sugar and more protein than regular yogurt, the latter delivers almost twice the bone-strengthening mineral calcium. Greek yogurt also tends to be more expensive than regular yogurt, because more milk goes into making each cup.

SERVING: 1 cup (nonfat) GREEK REGULAR Calories 149 137 Total fat (g) 0 0 Sodium (mg) 88 189 Total carb (g) 9 19 Sugars (g) 8 19 Protein (g) 25 14 Calcium (mg) (%DV) 272 (27%) 488 (49%) Potassium (mg) (%DV) 345 (10%) 625 (18%)

Homemade Plain Yogurt

Homemade Plain Yogurt

Environmental Impact

There's been chatter about the environmental impact of Greek yogurt's byproduct, whey. When Greek yogurt is strained, the whey from the milk (also called "acid" whey because of its lower pH) is left over. The whey can be sold to farmers to add to livestock feed, and can also be used as fertilizer and even turned into electricity. Because Greek yogurt production has increased so rapidly in recent years, there has been some concerns that farms don't have the capacity to handle all the extra whey produced. They can use some of the whey productively, but the large quantities produced are too much. More research is currently being done on more efficient and new ways to handle the byproduct.

Which Yogurt to Choose:

Both Greek and regular plain yogurt have their benefits, so which one you choose depends on your health goals and taste preferences. You may choose the high-protein Greek yogurt to make a more filling and hearty snack. It's also a perfect ingredient for smoothies and complements well with fruit and whole-grain cereals for breakfast. Plain Greek yogurt can also be used in place of sour cream to save 78 calories and 7 grams of saturated fat (per ¼ cup) when making tacos, dips or baked potatoes.

Plain regular yogurt, on the other hand, is more affordable and has more calcium per serving. Since plain yogurt has more natural sugars than its Greek counterpart, you may be more inclined to choose this over the Greek variety if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth. Like Greek yogurt, you can also use plain yogurt as a marinade or a garnish for soups, add it to smoothies and use as a substitute for sour cream.

The Bottom Line

Yogurt can be a nutritious choice regardless of whether you choose Greek or regular. They both have protein, calcium and probiotics (the good bacteria that help keep your gut healthy). Choosing the plain variety for both types of yogurts is recommended. The flavored varieties add unnecessary sugar—some may have as many as 7 teaspoons of added sugar. If you're craving a little sweetness, add fresh or frozen fruits , a teaspoon or two of honey or maple syrup instead.