Hot Chocolate "Truffles" Are the Newest Viral Trend We Can't Get Enough Of

They're much quicker to make than hot chocolate bombs—and the perfect DIY holiday gift.

Of all the viral food trends that have blown up on the internet, I think the hot chocolate bomb is my favorite. Hot cocoa bombs not only look cool, but they also taste great (something you can't say for every viral trend). If you want to make them at home, check out our How to Make Hot Chocolate Bombs tutorial. But even with our step-by-step guide, we admit that making hot chocolate bombs is a little involved. Enter the hot chocolate truffle, an easy-to-make truffle that you pour hot milk over to make rich and creamy hot chocolate.

Here's how to make them, as demonstrated by user @christmasrecipes_ on TikTok. In a bowl, combine chopped chocolate with hot heavy cream. (While the video doesn't have exact measurements, I am guessing about 1 cup of cream to 2 cups of chopped chocolate should do the trick.) Let stand for 5 minutes to melt the chocolate. Whisk until the mixture is smooth, then chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Using a cookie scoop, scoop out the mixture and use your hand to roll it into balls. Then roll the truffles in your favorite coatings, such as crushed candy canes or mini marshmallows. To serve, drop the truffle into hot milk and stir until dissolved. In terms of storage, I'd pop these in a sealed container and keep them in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. For a full recipe for hot chocolate truffles, check out this version from Gemma's Bigger Bolder Baking.

Though I haven't tried this hack yet, I don't see any reason why it wouldn't work, especially since you can make hot chocolate by simply melting chocolate with milk. These should work with dark, milk and white chocolate too. But the most fun thing about these—aside from drinking the hot chocolate—is choosing the toppings. In addition to the candy canes, caramel hard candies and mini marshmallows suggested in the video, here are some other ideas: