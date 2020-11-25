Kamala Harris Shares Her Easy Cornbread Dressing Recipe and It's Perfect for Last-Minute Menu Planning

The Vice President-elect shared that she turns to cooking during tough times and hopes to spread some love with one of her family's favorite recipes.

Kamala Harris, is a jack of all trades. She's a successful attorney, U.S. Senator, best-selling author and now, the Vice President-Elect. She's also got a knack for cooking and, according to an interview with The Cut, loves Mediterranean food and winds down by reading cookbooks. And just like the rest of us, she's gearing up to celebrate a different kind of Thanksgiving this year, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. In a recent Instagram post, Harris shared her family's favorite cornbread dressing recipe, which looks delicious and seems relatively easy—so, it's ideal for those of us pulling Thanksgiving dinner together last-minute!

Harris says she turns to cooking during tough times—something many of us have also done in the past nine month—and hopes to spread some love with one of her family's favorite recipes. It certainly is hard to be away from loved ones this holiday season but special recipes like this often help to transport us back to those happy memories of past holidays.

The recipe starts with two packages of cornbread mix (we love a good shortcut ingredient), then in goes some pork sausage, apple, onion, celery, broth, butter and herbs, and after 40 minutes in the oven it's ready to enjoy! It seems like it has a nice balance of savory and sweet components and is guaranteed to make your kitchen smell amazing.

Whether you're cooking for two, on a budget or are still planning to go all out and cook a full dinner for your immediate family, there are plenty of delicious ways to celebrate safely this year. And now you have one more tasty dressing (or stuffing) recipe to add to your repertoire!