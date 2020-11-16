Kate Hudson's Healthy-ish Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Is Definitely Making an Appearance on Our Holiday Menu

Just like fellow actress/mom/person-we-wish-had-a-TV-cooking-show Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson has been inspiring us throughout this unconventional, unpredictable year with her kitchen demonstrations on Instagram. Since 2018, Hudson has been a rep for WW (the rebranded Weight Watchers).

Most recently, Hudson transformed fridge and pantry staples into an easy-as-pie dessert—that's actually easier than pie—just in time for holiday baking season.

"I'm going to be trying out all kinds of new pies these next days. First up @ww recipe! 7 points of yummy! Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie with Chocolate Wafers. 😋 If anyone has great recipes please tell me below where I can find it! Love a good recipe recommendation," Hudson captioned the video. (We've got you covered with dozens of health-smart Thanksgiving pie ideas.)

Since there was no finicky homemade pastry involved, Hudson's daughter, 2-year-old Rani, could help with everything from scooping out the pumpkin puree, whisking the ingredients, taste testing and even wielding a hand mixer—under Mom's close supervision (and with some assistance from Hudson's partner, Danny Fujikawa).

With a mix of low-fat cream cheese and half-and-half, the custard is still über-creamy but lighter than if you used traditional pumpkin pie ingredients. Most classic pumpkin custards call for sweetened condensed milk that packs 122 calories and 21 grams of sugar into each 1-ounce serving. Plus, since this pretty pie is built on a foundation of crushed chocolate wafer cookies instead of pastry, the entire Thanksgiving dessert recipe takes just 25 minutes of prep.