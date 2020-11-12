Dr. Fauci Approves of Takeout, Calls It a "Neighborly Obligation"

In case you need permission to order pizza this weekend, here it is!

As much as we'd love to have Ina Garten on speed dial, the human we'd most like to be able to text, call or Zoom at a moment's notice during 2020 is Anthony Fauci, M.D.

Also on the about hour-long chat: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Gwyneth Paltrow and other musicians, actors and athletes, Dr. Fauci told CNN. The stars were able to pepper the M.D. with questions about face masks, safe distancing and more.

"It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds. I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication," Dr. Fauci told CNN, adding that he agreed to the call since the celebs "could get the word out about staying safe" through their large social media followings.

Perry and Bloom were clearly such fans of their new virtual friend that they represented on Instagram soon after:

Among the questions, Kunis popped in to ask Dr.Fauci if he had been eating takeout during the pandemic.

"I told her I feel badly about restaurants losing business, and I feel it's almost a neighborly obligation to keep neighborhood restaurants afloat, so even though I can cook at home, several nights a week I go out for takeout purely to support those places," Dr. Fauci told CNN, explaining that he sometimes eats it straight out of the container and sometimes puts it on a plate.

Instead of worrying about the service vessel, Dr. Fauci suggested that Kunis made sure to wash her hands.

A source privy to the call told CNN that "Fauci, who's such a wonderful guy, said 'Mila, listen, don't be paranoid! And then her husband, Ashton Kutcher, said 'That's it—I'm ordering a pizza—finally!' And then he took out his cell phone and pretended to order a pizza."