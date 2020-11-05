Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Is My Favorite Hostess Gift to Give Around the Holidays—and, No, It's Not Wine

Big holiday parties may not be happening this year, but even if you're just heading to a friend's house for a low-key dinner outside, it's nice to bring a token of your appreciation. I also like having "just-because" gifts on hand to drop off with friends and family when they need a pick-me-up.

While a bottle of wine is always a good option, it can be tough to guess your host's favorite varietal unless you're their BFF. That's why I love making these little mason jars full of paperwhite bulbs—because, hello, who doesn't love receiving flowers?

To make them, all you have to do is get a mason jar or other decorative vessel, fill it about two inches high with small stones or pebbles, add one to three paperwhite bulbs (the number you can fit will depend on your jar's size; just make sure the root side is facing down towards the pebbles) and add just enough water to reach the base of the roots. You also may want to add some more pebbles around the base of your bulbs to hold everything in place.

To add a decorative touch, I like to tie some festive ribbon in a bow around the mouth of the jar. You could also add a gift tag with some instructions on how to care for the plant. (Here are some easy-to-follow instructions from Miracle-Gro)

FYI, you can buy everything you need for this easy DIY project from Amazon (Bonus: Since you get multiples of everything, you'll be stocked up and ready to go for the entire holiday gifting season!):

I love giving this simple gift for a few reasons: When the leaves have fallen and the grass has turned brown, it's nice to watch something beautiful bloom. These bulbs mature 4-6 weeks after planting, so it gives your host something fun to look forward to. Plus, the showy plants grow 12-18 inches tall and the blooms smell incredible (kind of like jasmine or orange blossoms). I also love that they're insanely easy to care for—even people who lack green thumbs can grow paperwhites!

Seriously, how gorgeous is this version from @katy_at_the_manor on Instagram?!