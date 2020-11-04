Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jump on the latest food trend with our step-by-step guide to making hot chocolate bombs.

How to Make Those Viral Hot Chocolate Bombs at Home

Hot chocolate bombs are like a treat and a science experiment all in one. These little chocolate spheres are filled with a tasty mix of homemade hot cocoa mix, mini marshmallow bits and other sweet flavorings.

Pop one in your favorite mug, pour hot milk over the bomb and watch it pop open as the chocolate melts. Stir to dissolve the hot cocoa mix and sip away.

While you can buy these trendy bombs at candy stores, online shops and even Costco, you can also make them at home. They make great gifts too!

Here's how to do it, step by step.

How to Make Hot Chocolate Bombs

To make 8 bombs, you'll need the following ingredients and silicone hemisphere mold(s) with 16 (1-oz.) cups—look for molds that have 16 cups or buy multiple molds to add up to 16 cups. (You can buy molds at baking shops and from Amazon.)

6 ounces (about 1 cup) chopped chocolate or chocolate chips

1 ½ tablespoons cocoa powder

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup dehydrated marshmallow bits (see Tip)

1 ounce (about 1/4 cup) chopped contrasting chocolate for drizzling



Tip: Dehydrated marshmallow bits are tiny marshmallow pieces like you get in packets of hot cocoa mix. Look for them near the other marshmallows at the supermarket or find them online.

Make the chocolate shells:

Melt 4 ounces (about 2/3 cup) of the chocolate, then pour 1 teaspoon melted chocolate into each of 16 cups in a silicone mold.

pouring chocolate for hot chocolate bombs Credit: Casey Barber

Use the back of a small spoon, such as a 1/4-teaspoon measuring spoon, to push the melted chocolate up the sides and around the edges of each cup to cover completely.

making hot chocolate bombs step 2: smoothing chocolate Credit: Casey Barber

Freeze the mold(s) on a rimmed baking sheet for 6 to 7 minutes.

Melt the remaining 2 ounces (1/3 cup) chocolate and repeat the process. This time, only pour 1/2 teaspoon melted chocolate into each cup and work with one mold cup at a time, pouring in the chocolate and spreading it on the sides and edges, as it will harden quickly as it comes into contact with the frozen chocolate. It's important to make sure the sides of your mold are well coated and you have a nice thick layer of chocolate—this will help prevent cracking.

Freeze the mold(s) for another 5 minutes.

Whisk the cocoa powder and granulated sugar together in a small bowl to make hot chocolate mix. Line a small rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and top with an upside-down wire rack. This will keep the chocolate shells from rolling around while you're filling them.

Remove the chocolate shells from the molds. It's a tricky process, so take your time. Use your thumbs to gently peel the silicone away from the edges of the chocolate, then push up from the bottom of the mold with your index fingers to help lift the shell out.

removing hot chocolate bombs from molds Credit: Casey Barber

If there are slight cracks or jagged edges on the shell, don't worry. They will be smoothed out in the next step.

Fill the hot chocolate bombs:

Heat a microwave-safe plate in the microwave just until warm, about 30 seconds. Place 1 chocolate shell, open-side down, on the warm plate, and melt the edges until flat.

melting a hot chocolate bomb so it's flat for filling Credit: Casey Barber

Carefully spoon 1/2 teaspoon cocoa-sugar mixture into the shell. Place the filled shell on the rack to hold it upright.

filling hot chocolate bomb Credit: Casey Barber

Repeat the melting process with a second shell. Fill that half with marshmallow bits.

filling hot chocolate bomb Credit: Casey Barber

Carefully press the two halves together.

pressing together a hot chocolate bomb Credit: Casey Barber

Use your finger to spread the melted chocolate around the seam of the bomb to seal it closed. Repeat until all the bombs are filled and sealed.

sealing a hot chocolate bomb Credit: Casey Barber

To decorate, melt the white chocolate and place in a small zip-top sandwich bag. Snip a small corner off the bag, then drizzle the chocolate over the bombs. This helps cover up any unsightly seams or fingerprint marks as well!

decorating hot chocolate bombs Credit: Casey Barber

To serve hot chocolate bombs:

Heat 3/4 cup milk in a microwave-safe mug or in a saucepan over medium-low heat just until steaming hot.

Gently drop a hot chocolate bomb into the mug or pour the steaming milk over a bomb placed in a mug and watch the magic happen.