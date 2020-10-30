Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The spirited duo teamed up to enjoy a virtual happy hour on the newest episode of "Martha Knows Best."

Kate Hudson Showed Martha Stewart How to Make the Perfect Dirty Martini—and We've Got the Recipe

Despite far fewer food festival appearances, fan meet-and-greets, book tours and Snoop hangs IRL, Martha Stewart seems to be living her best life in 2020.

She's mainly been quarantining at her Bedford, New York estate with her master gardener pal Ryan, driver Carlos and housekeeper Elvira and is not retiring her entertaining crown quite yet. In the past 7 months, Stewart has been baking cookies for her quaran-team and neighbors (including Dennis Leary), making frequent livestream stops on a TV tour to promote her 97th(!) cookbook Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection ($21.68, amazon.com) and taking stunning pool selfies. Oh yes, and in July, she launched a new TV show Martha Knows Best that's already embarking on season 2.

In the second episode of the second season of her HGTV show, Stewart followed up an extensive how-to about composting at home with a "down and dirty" demo of how to make martinis with her friend, actress Kate Hudson.

"This show that we're doing is all about dirt, and I understand you like dirty martinis," Stewart says via virtual chat to Hudson.

"The Dirty King is what I call it," Hudson giggles, about her signature martini she shakes up with King St. Vodka, the spirits brand she owns.

While sipping from an on-brand mug that says "Probably Vodka" (psst...we found this for sale on Etsy for $14.99 if you want one too!), Hudson teaches Stewart the perfect ratio to ace her dirty martini recipe.

"It's essentially two to one. It's two ounces vodka, one ounce of the olive brine," Hudson says. "And then I do a teeny teeny bit of vermouth."

Hudson prefers one olive in the cocktail, then an extra side of olives for snacking. (Stewart recommends Spanish Queen Olives or Spanish Manzanilla Olives for her martinis, by the way.)