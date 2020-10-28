This 4-Ingredient Cocktail from Trader Joe's Has No Added Sugar

Each serving has just 160 calories. We're green with envy we didn't think of this idea first!

When you think of green juice, your mind might jump to thoughts of pricey juice bars, juice fasts (0/10 would not recommend) or perhaps the fancy blender that spins so fast it can turn any veggie into a drink. But now when you think of green juice, you might just think of happy hour, thanks to @traderjoesobsessed.

On a recent Trader Joe's shopping run, she discovered that Joe's "To the Power of Seven" Green Juice ($3.99 for 33.8 ounces) is back on shelves. So of course she grabbed a bottle, rather than dishing out at least that much for a single cup from a juice bar chain.

Instead of sipping it straight, though, this savvy Instagrammer channeled her inner quarantine queen Ina Garten and jazzed it up for cocktail o'clock. It calls for zero added sweetener and each serving has only about 160 calories.

Just in time to pair with dinner or to add some spirit to your virtual happy hour, we've roughly translated the recipe so you can add some greens to your adult drink menu too.

Trader Joe's Green Juice Vodka and Tonic

Yield: 1 drink

Ingredients

4 thin slices of cucumber

4 ounces Trader Joe's "To the Power of Seven" Green Juice

4 ounces Trader Joe's Seltzer Water Flavored with Lemon and Ginger Juice

1 shot (1 ½ ounces) vodka (or gin or tequila, if preferred)

Directions