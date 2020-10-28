30-Day Money-Saving Challenge

Day 14: Multitask in the kitchen

Think of this as a less structured way to meal prep. Multitask when you are cooking to save you prep time later in the week. While you roast a chicken for dinner, throw in some root vegetables in the oven too. Boil eggs in boiling water after your pasta has cooked. Chop twice as many onions as you need for the recipe so that they are ready to go for the next time you cook. This cuts down on the time you need to cook and also helps you use less water and electricity.