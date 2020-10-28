30-Day Money-Saving Challenge
With the holidays and gift season on the horizon, help rein in your food spending with our 30-Day Money-Saving Challenge. We will share our favorite budget-friendly recipes and tips for saving money on groceries, so you can stress a little less.
Budgeting Basics
12 Tricks to Slash Your Food Bill
Learn how to stock your kitchen with plenty of nutritious, satisfying food—and save money while you're at it.
5 Mistakes You're Making When Trying to Save Money at the Grocery Store
We talked to Beth Moncel, founder of the popular blog, Budget Bytes, to find out how we can eat healthfully and deliciously on a budget.
Money-Saving Tips
6 Simple Changes That Could Help You Save $2,997 a Year
Thrifty tips and easy recipes come together to help you save some major cash over the course of a year.
How to Lose Weight on a Budget
You don't need to spend a lot of money to hit your weight-loss goals. These inexpensive, and sometimes totally free, expert tips will help you lose weight and save money.
15 Foods You Don't Need to Buy Organic
Some fruits and vegetables are less likely to be contaminated with pesticide residues, so you can feel good about buying them conventional if you are trying to stick to a budget.
Budget-Friendly Meal Plans
7-Day Budget Meal Plan & Shopping List
A cheap and healthy meal plan to save you time and money this week.
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Budget Meal Plan
You don't need to spend a lot of money in order to follow the Mediterranean diet. This budget-friendly meal plan proves it!
Make It Yourself
How to Make an Amazing Thanksgiving Meal for Only $50
Putting together a full Thanksgiving menu doesn't have to be expensive or stressful. Here's how to prepare a delicious dinner for a party of six—for just $50!
Nonperishable Foods to Stock Up On
These are some of the best shelf-stable ingredients you need for everyday meals and in case of emergencies.
Eating meat doesn't have to break the bank. Save money and eat deliciously with these tasty budget-friendly cuts of meat.
29 Snacks You Should Be Making, Not Buying
Once you make these snack recipes, you won't want to buy the store version again. These homemade versions are much healthier options and you can customize flavors depending on your tastes.