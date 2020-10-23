The Best Fall Drink for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

As temperatures continue to drop with the leaves, it's time to layer up and bask in the glory of autumn. And one of the true delights of this season is the return of warm, spice-laden drinks, which will be a particularly welcome treat for those participating in safely distanced backyard hangs.

We tapped Jeanine Duval, a Montreal-based astrologer and co-founder of Edelwyn, to find out which autumnal beverages are best suited for each zodiac sign. Consider using this guide to help you decide what to sip under Halloween's full moon.

Best Fall Drink for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

pumpkin spice hot toddy

Known for being passionate, impulsive and outspoken, this fire sign requires a bold drink with both spice and heat. Spiced tea, a cinnamon stick and a generous dash of bourbon make this Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy just the ticket! "There's no zodiac sign as adventurous, energetic and courageous as the Aries," says Duval. "That's why the pumpkin-spice hot toddy is just perfect: its spiciness and boldness can only be handled by the bravest of signs."

Taurus

pumpkin spice latte

Tauruses are generally grounded, predictable homebodies, but they're also ruled by Venus, which means they love to indulge. A pumpkin spice latte should be their go-to beverage this season—and this recipe lets you adjust the sweetness and use a nondairy milk if you prefer. "The Taurus is a zodiac sign that thrives in a safe environment," Duval advises. "Reliable, persistent and patient, the Taurus deserves the pumpkin spice latte because it's just so comforting."

Gemini

hot apple cider brandy spices

This adaptable, conversational air sign is symbolized by twins and known for showing a dual personality. For this reason, apple cider is the perfect fall drink, as it can be enjoyed fresh and cold, spiced and warm or with or without alcohol— like this aromatic version starring apple brandy. "When you're as indecisive, witty and lively as the Gemini, you need a fall beverage that ticks all the boxes," says Duval.

Cancer

How to Make a Vegan Turmeric Latte

There's nowhere a Cancer would rather be than curled up on their couch with a drink in hand. This sensitive water sign is ruled by the moon, which means they are emotional and can quickly change moods, so a drink that's both a little bit sweet and spicy is in order— like this Turmeric Latte. Duval says, "A sign known for its homeliness, caring and emotional nature, the Cancer adores all the classic, nostalgic traditions of autumn."

Leo

whispering wreath cocktail

Often known to be the life of the party, dramatic Leos love standing out in a crowd and have been known to indulge. This creative take on a hot buttered rum "fits this zodiac sign very well since Leos are also warm-hearted, loving and enthusiastic," notes Duval. "It's nicely decadent with the dark rum, dashes of bitters and the sage leaves add that extra flair to it."

Virgo

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

Known for being ambitious and hardworking, a Virgo needs a simple, no-nonsense cool weather beverage. A shot of espresso would be just the fuel they need to get back to the task at hand, whether that means work, chores or exercise. "Espresso is great for Virgos since they're known to be modest, practical and analytical," says Duval. "You could choose this Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic too, because Virgos also tend to be perfectionists and take good care of their health and body."

Libra

kahlua cocoa

Charming, loving Librans are typically diplomatic peacemakers who see both sides of every situation. That being said, these air signs can also be quite indecisive. A sweet, people-pleasing beverage like hot cocoa is perfect for them, and they can always add any number of liquid enhancements—like Kahlúa, bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano or Chambord. "This looks delicious and indulgent, precisely what the easygoing, romantic and idealistic Libra needs," says Duval.

Scorpio

Maple Whiskey Sour

Passionate, intense Scorpios can appear intimidating, but they often hide a soft side that craves real, authentic emotions and experiences. This Maple Whiskey Sour might be just the ticket for this sign. "To match a zodiac sign as intense, magnetic and powerful as the Scorpio, you need a strong drink," assures Duval. "The maple whisky sour offers just that hotness but still provides the traditional touch that characterizes the Scorpio so much."

Sagittarius

8083100.jpg

This energetic globe-trotting fire sign is known to light up a room with their joie de vivre and make instant friends wherever they go. Sagittarians need a fall drink that can match their fun, independent spirit—like this trendy, coffee-studded Whipped White Russian.

Capricorn

mulled wine

This practical earth sign is known to breed ambitious and disciplined workaholics, so a simple cold-weather brew like mulled wine could be just the thing Capricorns need to let loose and relax a little. "Mulled wine suits this sign because it's traditional and comforting," says Duval. "They're generally quite busy and down-to-earth, so they'll prefer practical drinks that are easy to prepare."

Aquarius

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Innovative, rebellious, free-spirited and fiercely independent Aquarians are known for going against the grain and for aspiring to change the world through social progress. Our Matcha Latte is bold and unique enough for this one-of-a-kind sign. Duval says, "A delightfully light, foamy drink is a dream come true for a sign guided by the whims of the air."

Pisces

chai latte