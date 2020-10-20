5 Cozy Cocoa Bombs You Can Buy Online

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After sharing our story about the cool-weather TikTok trend—hot cocoa bombs—and Costco's festive take on them, we're convinced you're as obsessed with this cozy drink idea as we are. Just add warm milk for instant drinkable chocolate that often comes with bonus flavor notes like salted caramel or marshmallow bits. What's not to love?

While you could certainly make your own hot cocoa bombs at home, you could also support a small business owner on Etsy! We found five adorable options, all in stock now, that you can order online and have delivered to your door. We'll be stocking up on these hot cocoa bombs for the perfect holiday stocking stuffers.

Best Hot Cocoa Bombs to Buy Online

Best Fancy-Looking-Yet-Budget-Friendly Hot Cocoa Bomb

Ranging from just $5 to $7 each, these look like a treat you'd buy from a pricey chocolatier. No one needs to know they're the most affordable we've found outside of those Costco hot chocolate bombs! PinkyPopsNYC also offers a wide variety of flavors, including pumpkin spice, eggnog, French vanilla latte and cookies and cream.

Most Kid-Friendly Hot Cocoa Bomb

With a golden horn, rainbow sprinkle crown and pastel mini marshmallows hiding inside, ItzMyPartyCakery's white chocolate hot cocoa bombs will make kids (and kids at heart) smile.

Best Hot Cocoa Bomb for Snowy Days

File this under "best way to brighten up a dreary winter day ever." Just like the IRL snowmen they've meant to resemble, BombsAwayDelights' snowman-shaped hot cocoa bombs melt right before your eyes. Just add 8-16 ounces of hot milk or water and that little man will transform into a mug of white chocolate or peppermint hot cocoa (you can pick your flavor).

Best Holiday Gift Hot Cocoa Bomb

Take a peek at raeBearsGourmet's Etsy store and stock up on some ornament-style hot cocoa bombs for stocking stuffers or secret Santa surprises. These hot cocoa bombs are stuffed with homemade marshmallows and come in individual boxes tied with a bow (so they're perfect for gifting!).

Most Uniquely Stuffed Hot Cocoa Bomb