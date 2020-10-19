Costco's Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back in Stores—Here's How to Buy Them If You're Not a Member
This is one trendy cold-weather treat we can't wait to buy!
From kori-kohi to whipped coffee, the last year has been buzzing with viral TikTok beverage trends. And as we look ahead to chillier weather and the holidays, one has stood the test of time: hot cocoa bombs!
These globe-shaped chocolate balls melt into warm milk, releasing a filling of hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and sometimes other flavors or mix-ins. It's not only mesmerizing to watch, but also delicious to drink! And while you can certainly DIY them at home, they're starting to roll out at grocers just in time for cooler weather.
Enter store-bought options, including a dressed-up-for-the-holidays gift box of chocolate bombs at Costco. Spotted by @costcohotfinds, these are sold in a pack of 20 (or five giftable packs of four) for just $17.99 (that makes each bomb around just $1.11). What a steal!
Each bomb comes wrapped in one of four colors (gold, silver, green or red foil) and comes in one of four flavors (salted caramel, strawberry, s'mores or milk chocolate).
Not a Costco member? No sweat. Using this clever hack, you can shop at Costco without a membership. If you don't have a Costco store nearby, you can also outsource the cocoa-crafting to BigBearChocolates on Etsy (starting at $6.89 each, etsy.com) or splurge over on Amazon ($59.86 for six, Amazon.com). Just add milk—non-dairy or cow's milk will both do the trick—and prepare to sip your showiest mug of hot chocolate yet!