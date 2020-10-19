Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is one trendy cold-weather treat we can't wait to buy!

Costco's Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back in Stores—Here's How to Buy Them If You're Not a Member

From kori-kohi to whipped coffee, the last year has been buzzing with viral TikTok beverage trends. And as we look ahead to chillier weather and the holidays, one has stood the test of time: hot cocoa bombs!

These globe-shaped chocolate balls melt into warm milk, releasing a filling of hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and sometimes other flavors or mix-ins. It's not only mesmerizing to watch, but also delicious to drink! And while you can certainly DIY them at home, they're starting to roll out at grocers just in time for cooler weather.

Enter store-bought options, including a dressed-up-for-the-holidays gift box of chocolate bombs at Costco. Spotted by @costcohotfinds, these are sold in a pack of 20 (or five giftable packs of four) for just $17.99 (that makes each bomb around just $1.11). What a steal!