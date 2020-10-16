30-Day Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

In this 30-day meal plan you get the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, plus recipes low in carbs, but not too low that you miss out on important nutrients, to help you meet your health and nutrition goals.

Whether you follow for the full 30 days, or just choose a few recipes to try out, you'll reap the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, plus recipes low in carbs (but not too low that you miss out on important nutrients) to help you meet your health and nutrition goals. Speaking of health benefits—there's a reason the Mediterranean diet is consistently voted "best diet" by U.S. News & World Report. Research shows that the Mediterranean diet can improve heart health, reduce the risk of some cancers and protect our brains. Plus, the Mediterranean diet paired with a lower-carb diet may be particularly beneficial in lowering blood sugars for people with diabetes. Whatever your reason, you're sure to love the delicious recipes and snack in this plan.

In this healthy low-carb meal plan, we capped the calories at 1,500 calories a day, which is a calorie level most people will lose weight following, and also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs. It's important to note that healthy weight loss is gradual weight loss (about 1 to 2 pounds per week), so if you're feeling hungry at 1,500 calories, bump it up till you feel satisfied and slowly taper down to fewer calories over the next few months.

Healthy Low-Carb Foods to Focus on for the Mediterranean Diet:

Fish: Fish, especially fish rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, sardines and albacore tuna, are staples of the Mediterranean diet.

Fish, especially fish rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, sardines and albacore tuna, are staples of the Mediterranean diet. Lean Proteins: Chicken, turkey and eggs are particularly important in the low-carb version of this diet.

Healthy Fats: Olives, avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds are satisfying and delicious.

Olives, avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds are satisfying and delicious. Vegetables: Nutritious vegetables, particularly leafy greens like spinach and kale, should be included in large amounts.

Fruits: Although they contain carbohydrates, fruits are a great source of vitamins and fiber and should be included. High-fiber fruits, like berries, apples and pears are particularly important to include.

Although they contain carbohydrates, fruits are a great source of vitamins and fiber and should be included. High-fiber fruits, like berries, apples and pears are particularly important to include. Whole Grains: Although they're higher in carbohydrates, whole-grain carbs like quinoa, oatmeal and brown rice should still be included in moderation.

Week 1

spice grilled chicken

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make three servings of Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 2 through 5. Prepare Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Breakfast (285 calories)

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium orange

Dinner (409 calories)

1 serving Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 88 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,345 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the yogurt to 1/2 cup at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, add 1 large pear to lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (360 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

10 dried walnut halves

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (124 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

12 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (447 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: double the Basic Quinoa recipe so you have leftovers to have with dinner tomorrow

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 80 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,159 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast, the peanut butter at the A.M. snack and the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/4 cup walnuts at breakfast, increase to 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at P.M. snack.

Day 3

Breakfast (360 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

10 dried walnut halves

A.M. Snack (163 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

10 dried walnut halves

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (450 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,478 calories, 68 g protein, 115 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 88 g fat, 983 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at both breakfast and the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/4 cup walnuts at both breakfast and A.M. snack, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 4

Breakfast (360 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

10 dried walnut halves

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (432 calories)

1 serving Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Mushroom Salad

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 67 g protein, 105 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 97 g fat, 1,154 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/4 cup walnuts at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (41 calories)

2/3 cup blackberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (248 calories)

1/2 cup blueberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (540 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 76 g protein, 95 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,534 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, add 1 clementine to lunch and increase to 2 servings Everything Bagel Avocado Toast at dinner.

Day 6

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (262 calories)

1 large pear

10 dried walnut halves

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (540 calories)

1 serving Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 74 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 92 g fat, 1,553 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/3 cup walnuts at A.M. snack, add 1 large pear to lunch and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds.

Day 7

Breakfast (285 calories)

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

P.M. Snack (227 calories)

1/3 cup raspberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (459 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 79 g protein, 88 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 100 g fat, 2,102 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the yogurt to 1/2 cup and omit the blueberries at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to A.M. snack and 1 large pear to lunch.

Week 2

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins to have for breakfast on Days 9 through 12. Freeze remaining servings to have for breakfast later in the week. Make Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.

Day 8

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (334 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (424 calories)

1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 86 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,259 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 9

Breakfast (270 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (304 calories)

1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (352 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (42 calories)

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (534 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 68 g protein, 126 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,669 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds and reduce the raspberries to 1/4 cup at the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt and 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to P.M. snack and increase to 2 servings Pineapple & Avocado Salad at dinner.

Day 10

Breakfast (270 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (352 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (272 calories)

1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (493 calories)

1 serving Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,482 calories, 61 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 91 g fat, 2,044 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1/3 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at A.M. snack, add 1 clementine to P.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado to the salad at dinner.

Day 11

Breakfast (270 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (352 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (275 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (480 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 96 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,698 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the yogurt and walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at the P.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado to dinner.

Day 12

Breakfast (270 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (352 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (495 calories)

1 serving Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 75 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 84 g fat, 2,261 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peach at breakfast and the peanut butter at P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 whole avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 13

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (386 calories)

1 serving Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps

1 cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (315 calories)

1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (392 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 97 g protein, 103 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,894 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the blueberries to 1/3 cup and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 14

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (386 calories)

1 serving Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps

1 cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (357 calories)

1 cup blueberries

1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (401 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 77 g protein, 115 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,408 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt and 4 Tbsp. walnuts at breakfast and 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

week 3

meal prep of brussels sprouts salad with crunchy chickpease

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.

Day 15

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (295 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

1 large pear

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (400 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 68 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,268 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, 1 large pear to lunch and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 16

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (236 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

1 large pear

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (248 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 77 g protein, 110 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,185 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt and 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup walnuts at A.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 17

Breakfast (270 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (330 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (428 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 85 g protein, 128 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,185 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 clementine to lunch and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 18

Breakfast (270 calories)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (145 calories)

3/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Dinner (439 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1-oz. wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 74 g protein, 133 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,718 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to breakfast, increase to 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 19

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (241 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 clementine

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

1 medium apple

10 dried walnuts

Dinner (428 calories)

1 serving Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 64 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 102 g fat, 965 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the apple at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt and 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 20

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/2 cup blueberries

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (432 calories)

1 serving Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 88 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 79 g fat, 982 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium apple.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups yogurt and 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack and 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette to dinner.

Day 21

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (586 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 94 g protein, 122 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,656 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and increase the blueberries to 1/3 cup at the A.M. snack plus omit the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Week 4

Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 25, plus freeze the remaining servings to have for breakfast on Days 29 & 30. Prepare Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.

Day 22

Breakfast (277 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (238 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (522 calories)

1 serving Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 87 g protein, 115 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,160 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 23

Breakfast (288 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (169 calories)

1 cup raspberries

8 dried walnut halves

Lunch (361 calories)

1 serving Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (432 calories)

1 serving Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Mushroom Salad

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 74 g protein, 97 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 99 g fat, 1,495 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup walnuts at A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 24

Breakfast (288 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (361 calories)

1 serving Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (458 calories)

1 serving Shrimp Cauliflower Riced Rice

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 79 g protein, 114 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,758 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack.

Day 25

Breakfast (288 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (361 calories)

1 serving Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (458 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: prepare three servings of Berry Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on days 26 - 28

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 61 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 93 g fat, 1,769 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 clementine to dinner.

Day 26

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (361 calories)

1 serving Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (493 calories)

1 serving Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 75 g protein, 121 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,517 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 avocado to dinner.

Day 27

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (137 calories)

2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup blueberries

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 85 g protein, 110 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,490 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/3 cup almonds and add 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 28

Breakfast (343 calories)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (458 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 69 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1,515 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack and 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

week 5 weight loss

one skillet chicken paprikash

Day 29

Breakfast (288 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (384 calories)

1 serving Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

1 serving plum

P.M. Snack (270 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (431 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 78 g protein, 114 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,726 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack and add 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 30

Breakfast (288 calories)

1 serving Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (384 calories)

1 serving Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

1 serving plum

P.M. Snack (248 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (468 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 65 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 93 g fat, 1,851 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.