Lisa Valente, M.S., RD, Digital Nutrition & News Editor

A (mostly) vegetarian who balances her sweet tooth with a love of hiking and yoga. Needs a daily peanut butter fix.

As the digital nutrition & news editor for EatingWell.com, Lisa Valente is passionate about communicating the latest nutrition science and trends in a clear, concise and relatable way with a goal of balancing nutrition with realism and deliciousness. She also helps set and uphold brand nutrition standards and guide recipe development from a nutrition and health perspective. You can find Lisa sharing her knowledge in an array of EatingWell video content, from Facebook Live segments to a series highlighting the healthiest options to eat while on the road. She joined EatingWell in 2013 as associate nutrition editor for the magazine.

Lisa studied at the University of Vermont, where she completed her undergraduate studies in nutrition, food science and dietetics, and attended the dietetic internship program at Massachusetts General Hospital to become a registered dietitian. She went on to earn a master's degree in nutrition communication from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. Prior to EatingWell, Lisa worked as a research dietitian at Griffin Hospital in Connecticut and also taught cooking and nutrition classes. She was a featured speaker at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics annual Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE) in 2017.

A vegetarian since 2005 (though she'll occasionally eat seafood), some of Lisa's favorite vegetarian recipes from EatingWell include: Tofu Stroganoff, Winter Salad with Halloumi "Croutons" and Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup. Born and raised in Dobbs Ferry, New York, Lisa credits New York for her serious love of pizza and bagels. Growing up, you could always find Lisa on the volleyball court or the ski slopes. Thrilled to call Vermont home once again, she loves being outdoors in the mountains and sunshine as much as possible. Don't be surprised if you find her snuggled up with her puppy or a good book in front of the fireplace.

My point of view:

What does "eating well" mean to me?

Listening to your body and eating foods that you enjoy and make you feel good.

The three ingredients I simply couldn't live without…

• Good Balsamic Vinegar: Homemade salad dressings are a must and balsamic is my favorite.

• Good Olive Oil: I practically start every recipe with this, plus it's the other half of my homemade salad dressing.

• Peanut Butter: My favorite toast topper (or just straight from the spoon!).



My go-to dinner for nights when there's no plan…

I'll typically make a pesto pasta dish with whatever vegetables are in the fridge or a big stir-fry. Or it's grilled cheese and soup from the freezer.

The healthy habit I've committed to…

Red wine and dark chocolate-two healthy indulgences I have no trouble committing to!

My favorite EatingWell recipe…

I make this Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread all the time. I usually double the recipe, slice, then freeze for a healthy on-the-go breakfast option: toasted and topped with a schmear of peanut butter and drizzle of honey.