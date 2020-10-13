The #1 Way to Easily Get the Pumpkin Seeds Out of a Pumpkin for Roasting

This simple hack will get your seeds ready to roast and help you make the most out of your next pumpkin-carving night.

Pictured Recipe: Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

That's right folks, October is here and Halloween season is in full swing. Whether you prefer to dress up in cute costumes, crack open an Oktoberfest brew or enjoy some of your favorite candies, there are several things to look forward to at this time of year. Another fan-favorite Halloween activity is carving pumpkins, which is synonymous with crispy, crunchy roasted pumpkin seeds. But how can you easily extract the seeds without making a mess of your kitchen (or your artistic masterpiece)? We have a simple trick to help you get the seeds out of your pumpkin with ease, no fancy equipment required.

Our trick for extracting the pumpkin seeds from the stringy pumpkin insides is quick and easy: Simply fill a large bowl with water and add the insides (or guts) of your pumpkin, seeds and all (you can also add the guts first and then the water). The solid insides of the pumpkin will start to sink and the seeds will float. Pull out the seeds from the top of the water, and separate any that are still connected to the pumpkin insides. Spread them out to dry on a plate lined with a towel or paper towel and voilà, you're ready to roast!

EatingWell's editor in chief, Jessie Price (follow her on Instagram @jessieeatswell), made our Everything Bagel Pumpkin Seeds and has several useful tips and tricks to get the most out of the delicious seeds.