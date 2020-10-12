4 New Trader Joe's Products to Stock Up on for Thanksgiving

It'll be our little secret that you delegated some of the dinner duties to Joe.

Just like many things in 2020, Thanksgiving is likely going to look and feel different this year. Perhaps you'll have a different cast of characters around the table, share a meal virtually or order takeout from a local restaurant to support a small business during these challenging times.

No matter where or how you savor your fall feast, you can hit the "easy" button by stocking up on these new Trader Joe's products before the big day. (Which falls on November 26, in case you haven't flipped ahead in the calendar quite yet!)

The EatingWell team has already been pining over some just-launched items at the cult-favorite supermarket. We'll add to this list as the season rolls along so you can outsource some of the dishes or round out your restaurant meal with some super-seasonal, no-fuss goodies.

The Best New Trader Joe's Products for Thanksgiving

Everything Croissant Rolls

The trendy blend of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, minced garlic, minced onion, salt and pepper is no longer just for bagels. (We've even dreamed up 50 ways to put that jar of Everything But the Bagel Seasoning to great use!) And now, Trader Joe's has coated buttery wheat croissant rolls in the mix. At $3.99 for 4 rolls, we're definitely game to skip the homemade rolls this year in lieu of these seedy sides.

Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend

We originally reported the launch of this EBTL seasoning in September, and it's now officially on TJ's shelves. It's designed to taste like a cozy casserole or stuffing, but in this format, you can now add those flavors into everything from mashed potatoes to roasted vegetables to roast turkey. Dried celery, sage, thyme, parsley, turmeric and onion are all featured, so you can shake the taste of stuffing onto any savory item on your Thanksgiving menu.

Pumpkin Brioche Twist

We know we already offered a bread option, but stick with us here. How about a thick slab of warmly spiced, toasted pumpkin brioche bread topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and salted caramel for dessert?! If you, too, are ready to take a break from pie for Thanksgiving this year or are seeking a smaller-scale sweet (we bet leftovers of this bread freeze wonderfully!), you now have another option. Snag a loaf of this wheat flour and pumpkin puree brioche at Trader Joe's for $3.99.

Peppermint Chocolate Cookie Mix