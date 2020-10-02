Trader Joe's Is Selling Low-Carb Sous Vide Egg Bites and They're Cheaper Than the Ones at Starbucks

Besides pumpkin spice lattes, one of the most popular items at Starbucks locations from coast to coast is the sous vide egg bites. Packed with protein, low in carbs and a great grab-and-go breakfast or snack, the popular coffee chain cooks their egg bakes via sous vide (aka a temperature-controlled water bath) for a "velvety texture bursting with flavor," according to the product description on their website.

The three varieties of egg bites—Bacon Gruyere, Ham Cheddar Peppers and Egg White Roasted Red Pepper—have become so popular that they've spawned hundreds of copycat recipes by food bloggers and lookalikes at Costco and Aldi.

And now, at long last, Trader Joe's is cracking onto the scene with new Uncured Turkey Bacon and Cheese Sous Vide Egg Bites.

Spotted by @traderjoesgeek at their local supermarket, each two-pack is $3.49, or about $1 less than you'd typically pay for a duo at Starbucks. So how do they stack up nutritionally?

Trader Joe's Uncured Turkey Bacon and Cheese: 340 calories, 25 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, 21 grams of protein

340 calories, 25 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, 21 grams of protein Starbucks Bacon and Gruyere: 300 calories, 20 grams of fat, 9 grams of carbs, 19 grams of protein

300 calories, 20 grams of fat, 9 grams of carbs, 19 grams of protein Starbucks Ham, Cheddar and Peppers: 250 calories, 16 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, 17 grams of protein

250 calories, 16 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, 17 grams of protein Starbucks Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper: 170 calories, 8 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, 12 grams of protein

While the TJ's version has slightly more calories and fat, it has the least carbs and most protein of the bunch so it's about a draw from a macronutrient standpoint. (Unless you're following the keto diet, in which case Trader Joe's comes out on top.) And Joe's price is right—and requires zero trips to the drive-through or coffee shop to acquire!