Kate Hudson Made This Mediterranean-Inspired Side Dish, and It's Only 1 Point on Weight Watchers
Weight Watchers (WW) ambassador, mom of three, King St. Vodka owner and Fabletics activewear co-founder Kate Hudson is a fan of cooking healthy meals, and her latest Instagram cooking video is giving us major dinner inspiration. On the heels of her 5-point Mini Peach Pies and her zero-point Chili-Rubbed Salmon with Mango-Peach Salsa, Hudson uses her smartphone, six ingredients (plus oil or cooking spray, salt and pepper) and a few kitchen tools to walk us through one of her new favorite WW-approved side dishes.
The Grilled Eggplant, Tomato and Feta Stacks start with a homemade dressing featuring minced garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and fresh oregano. Next up, she slices the eggplant and coats it with cooking spray, salt and pepper. She then takes us outside to her sunny patio to grill the eggplant slices which she cooks "on the hotter part to get those charred lines." After 8 minutes, it's time to flip the eggplant and brush with that oregano vinaigrette.
At this point, "it smells so yummy," according to Hudson, and is the perfect time to stack a slice of tomato on top of each piece of eggplant "like little sandwiches." Finish with a sprinkle of crumbled feta cheese and cook for 1 minute more to melt. (Or make like Hudson and transfer the stacks to a serving platter and give them a final blast with a culinary torch like this Legendary Chef Kitchen Food Torch; $9.88, amazon.com.)
As she digs into this "one-point wonder," Hudson raves that "the oregano's really nice" in her Mediterranean diet-friendly masterpiece. Inspired to try it yourself before grilling season officially comes to a close—or on a grill pan indoors? We found the official Grilled Eggplant, Tomato and Feta Stacks recipe and will definitely be adding it to our menus this week.