These Succulent-Filled Mini Pumpkins Are the Cutest Fall Decoration

Green up your fall tablescape with these adorable pumpkins from Etsy.
Jaime Milan September 25, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Fall centerpieces usually consist of the same-old things: candles, cornucopias, gourds and flowers. While there's nothing wrong with these festive table additions, we love the idea of switching up our fall tablescape this year with something we've never seen before: succulent-filled pumpkins! 

Related: Trader Joe's $7 Mini Pumpkin Trees Are the Adorable Fall Decoration You Need

These little guys come in three different designs (orange, tiger stripe and all white) and range in price and size. The orange pumpkins are $19.99 and are 3-3.5" in size. The white pumpkins are also $19.99 and 3-3.5" in size. The tiger stripe pumpkins are a little larger at 5" and cost $35.99.

5" Tiger Stripe Pumpkin Succulent Decor
$35.99
shop it
Etsy

All of the pumpkins from Stellar Plant House's shop are topped with green moss and living succulents for a natural and festive way to jazz up your space. These adorable pumpkins would make the perfect hostess gift for Thanksgiving or a little love gift for a friend you haven't seen in a while. 

Related: These 15 Fall Items from Aldi Will Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy This Season

The best part? These decorations will last for months, since the succulents are glued to the top of an uncut pumpkin. Plus, they're easy to care for: Simply place in a spot with lots of sunlight, protect from frost and mist with water once a week. 

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com