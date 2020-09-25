These Succulent-Filled Mini Pumpkins Are the Cutest Fall Decoration
Fall centerpieces usually consist of the same-old things: candles, cornucopias, gourds and flowers. While there's nothing wrong with these festive table additions, we love the idea of switching up our fall tablescape this year with something we've never seen before: succulent-filled pumpkins!
These little guys come in three different designs (orange, tiger stripe and all white) and range in price and size. The orange pumpkins are $19.99 and are 3-3.5" in size. The white pumpkins are also $19.99 and 3-3.5" in size. The tiger stripe pumpkins are a little larger at 5" and cost $35.99.
All of the pumpkins from Stellar Plant House's shop are topped with green moss and living succulents for a natural and festive way to jazz up your space. These adorable pumpkins would make the perfect hostess gift for Thanksgiving or a little love gift for a friend you haven't seen in a while.
The best part? These decorations will last for months, since the succulents are glued to the top of an uncut pumpkin. Plus, they're easy to care for: Simply place in a spot with lots of sunlight, protect from frost and mist with water once a week.