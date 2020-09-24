This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Spread Tastes Just Like Nutella, but It Has No Added Sugar

We all know the feeling: it's late afternoon when suddenly you're craving something sweet. While you could turn to a piece of fruit or some yogurt, sometimes you just need chocolate. And that's why Blue Stripes' new Cacao Hazelnut Butter is about to become your new favorite go-to snack—especially if you're a fan of Nutella.

And while it may have a similar flavor profile to Nutella, Blue Stripes' version is made from just three ingredients: hazelnut butter, 100% organic chocolate and allulose. Allulose, which is a naturally occurring low-calorie sugar, might be a good sugar substitute for people with diabetes or anyone just looking for a healthier option. According to the FDA, allulose "has fewer calories, produces only negligible increases in blood glucose or insulin levels, and does not promote dental decay." Unlike some other low-calorie sweeteners, allulose is sugar, but it's metabolized differently than what we typically use as sugar (fructose and glucose).

While these health benefits are great, they become even sweeter once you taste the spread. According to Megan O. Steintrager, EatingWell's digital senior food editor, the cacao hazelnut butter had "a very smooth, spreadable texture and rich deep hazelnut and chocolate flavors." We could totally see pairing this spread with some pretzels for the ultimate sweet and salty snack!

Not only is the spread delicious, but it's also vegan, gluten-free and compatible with a ketogenic diet. A 1-tablespoon serving size has 130 calories, 11 grams of fat (of which 1 gram is saturated), 6 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber and 3 grams of protein. (If you're wondering why there's no sugar on the label, allulose is excluded from total and added sugar counts on nutrition labels.)