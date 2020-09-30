30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Carb Meal Plan

This healthy take on a low-carb diet does double duty, thanks to all the anti-inflammatory foods and recipes included. Whether you follow this meal plan for the whole 30 days or just choose one recipe to try, it's guaranteed you'll love it.

In this 30-day meal plan, we incorporated the principles of an anti-inflammatory diet while cutting down on carbohydrates to help you meet your health goals. While carbohydrates are not the enemy, reducing the carbohydrate intake allows us to include a higher proportion of healthy fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil and avocados—staples of the anti-inflammatory diet—while still staying within the calorie goal.

We kept the carbohydrates between 30-35% of the days total calories (for reference, the average diet is typically 50% carbohydrates or more), so it's not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like fiber. You'll still see healthy carbs in this plan, like whole grains, fruits (especially berries) and plenty of vegetables vegetables, plus nuts and seeds to help your nutrient goals.

Because carrying extra weight may increase inflammation, we capped the calories at 1,500 calories a day, which is a calorie level most people will lose weight following. We also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs. It's important to note that healthy weight loss is gradual weight loss (about 1 to 2 pounds per week), so if you're feeling hungry at 1,500 calories, bump it up until you feel satisfied and slowly taper down to fewer calories over the next few months. If you're struggling with inflammation and don't desire weight loss, this plan can certainly still work for you.

low carb anti inflammatory feature Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Low-Carb Anti-Inflammatory Foods List:

Fish, especially fatty-fish like salmon

Avocado

Nuts and seeds (including chia and flax seeds!)

Olives and olive oil

Natural peanut butter and almond butter

Vegetables - especially dark leafy greens like kale and spinach as well as cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts

Fruits - especially berries, cherries, plums, pomegranate and cherries

Fermented dairy, like yogurt and kefir

Week 1

Low-Carb Anti-Inflammatory meal prep Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make three servings Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries to have for breakfast on days 2 through 4. Prepare Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (241 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 clementine

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (421 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 63 g protein, 101 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 101 g fat, 1,393 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and switch the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie at breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack and add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Breakfast (332 calories)

1 serving Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Dinner (408 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 83 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the kefir to 1/2 cup at breakfast and omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack, add 1 plum to lunch and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at P.M. snack.

Meal-Prep Tip: Double the Basic Quinoa recipe to have leftovers with dinner tomorrow.

Day 3

Breakfast (332 calories)

1 serving Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

P.M. Snack (198 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (400 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 103 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,372 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Switch the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 large pear to A.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (332 calories)

1 serving Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (459 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 69 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,423 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 large pear to A.M. snack.

Day 5

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

P.M. Snack (270 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 95 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,296 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the slivered almonds at breakfast to 1 Tbsp. and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/3 cup blueberries at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 6

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (324 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 plum

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium orange

Dinner (453 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 77 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 85 g fat, 1,172 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the slivered almonds at breakfast to 1 Tbsp. and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at breakfast and add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (324 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 plum

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (414 calories)

1 serving Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 80 g protein, 96 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 94 g fat, 1,631 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

Week 2

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches to have for breakfast on Days 9 through 12 and freeze the remaining servings to have later this month. Make Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.

Day 8

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (410 calories)

1 medium apple

3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (400 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 90 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,470 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 9

Breakfast (267 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 plum

A.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (370 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (135 calories)

1 plum

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (474 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 70 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,868 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 2 clementines with 1/3 cup dried walnut halves.

Day 10

Breakfast (267 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 plum

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (370 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

1 medium apple

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (419 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 70 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 94 g fat, 1,415 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and increase to 2 servings guacamole at dinner.

Day 11

Breakfast (267 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 plum

A.M. Snack (337 calories)

1 large pear

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (370 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

1 cup raspberries

1/2 cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (430 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 74 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,614 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 12

Breakfast (267 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 plum

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (370 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (534 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas

2 cups mixed greens

1/2 an avocado, sliced

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 66 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 83 fat, 1,893 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the blueberries at the A.M. snack, change the P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the avocado at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 13

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (178 calories)

1 cup low blackberries

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (312 calories)

1 serving Tomato Bun Tuna Melt

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (194 calories)

1 plum

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (502 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 71 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,154 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack, add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to go with the apple at lunch and increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.

Day 14

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (312 calories)

1 serving Tomato Bun Tuna Melt

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (479 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 96 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,224 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to go along with the apple at lunch.

week 3

low carb anti inflammatory day

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make three servings of Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 16 through 18. Prepare Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.

Day 15

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (270 calories)

3/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (424 calories)

1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 76 g protein, 121 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 85 g fat, 898 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 16

Breakfast (268 calories)

1 serving Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (293 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (369 calories)

1 serving Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (477 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 74 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,350 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 17

Breakfast (268 calories)

1 serving Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium orange

Lunch (369 calories)

1 serving Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (474 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 72 g protein, 140 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,538 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple plus increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.

Day 18

Breakfast (268 calories)

1 serving Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (369 calories)

1 serving Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

1 medium orange

Dinner (412 calories)

1 serving Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 69 g protein, 106 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 95 g fat, 1,101 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 12 almonds and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds and add 1 clementine to A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 19

Breakfast (267 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 plum

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (369 calories)

1 serving Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (543 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 65 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,929 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 20

Breakfast (267 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

1 plum

A.M. Snack (262 calories)

1 large pear

10 dried walnut halves

Lunch (312 calories)

1 serving Tomato Bun Tuna Melt

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (238 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (432 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 71 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 92 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at both the A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to go along with the apple at lunch.

Day 21

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (312 calories)

1 serving Tomato Bun Tuna Melt

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (170 calories)

22 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (402 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 85 g protein, 110 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,174 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack and reduce to 14 almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds and 1 medium orange to P.M. snack.

week 4

strawberry salad and egg muffin meal prep Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 26 then freeze remaining servings to have for breakfast on Days 29 & 30. Make Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.

Day 22

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (560 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 89 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,381 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 large pear and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack.

Day 23

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (234 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 plum

Dinner (481 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 69 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,258 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

Day 24

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (167 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Dinner (589 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 77 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,785 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the yogurt to 2/3 cup at A.M. snack and omit the Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 25

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (116 calories)

1 large apple

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium orange

Dinner (429 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 78 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,300 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack, 1 large pear to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at P.M. snack.

Day 26

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (374 calories)

P.M. Snack (340 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 104 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,686 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

Day 27

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (293 calories)

1 cup blackberries

30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 91 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,112 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/2 cup blueberries at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 28

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (402 calories)

1 serving Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema

Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 91 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,068 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

week 5 weight loss

greek salmon salad bowl prep

Day 29

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (484 calories)

1 serving Greek Salmon Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 84 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,340 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, 1 medium apple to A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 30

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 80 g protein, 109 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,373 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.