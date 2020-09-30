30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Carb Meal Plan
This healthy take on a low-carb diet does double duty, thanks to all the anti-inflammatory foods and recipes included. Whether you follow this meal plan for the whole 30 days or just choose one recipe to try, it's guaranteed you'll love it.
In this 30-day meal plan, we incorporated the principles of an anti-inflammatory diet while cutting down on carbohydrates to help you meet your health goals. While carbohydrates are not the enemy, reducing the carbohydrate intake allows us to include a higher proportion of healthy fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil and avocados—staples of the anti-inflammatory diet—while still staying within the calorie goal.
We kept the carbohydrates between 30-35% of the days total calories (for reference, the average diet is typically 50% carbohydrates or more), so it's not so low that you'll miss out on important nutrients, like fiber. You'll still see healthy carbs in this plan, like whole grains, fruits (especially berries) and plenty of vegetables vegetables, plus nuts and seeds to help your nutrient goals.
Because carrying extra weight may increase inflammation, we capped the calories at 1,500 calories a day, which is a calorie level most people will lose weight following. We also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your needs. It's important to note that healthy weight loss is gradual weight loss (about 1 to 2 pounds per week), so if you're feeling hungry at 1,500 calories, bump it up until you feel satisfied and slowly taper down to fewer calories over the next few months. If you're struggling with inflammation and don't desire weight loss, this plan can certainly still work for you.
Low-Carb Anti-Inflammatory Foods List:
- Fish, especially fatty-fish like salmon
- Avocado
- Nuts and seeds (including chia and flax seeds!)
- Olives and olive oil
- Natural peanut butter and almond butter
- Vegetables - especially dark leafy greens like kale and spinach as well as cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts
- Fruits - especially berries, cherries, plums, pomegranate and cherries
- Fermented dairy, like yogurt and kefir
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make three servings Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries to have for breakfast on days 2 through 4.
- Prepare Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (339 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet
A.M. Snack (241 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 clementine
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Dinner (421 calories)
- 1 serving Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
- 1 serving Broccoli Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 63 g protein, 101 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 101 g fat, 1,393 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and switch the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie at breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack and add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.
Day 2
Breakfast (332 calories)
A.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
Lunch (380 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (408 calories)
- 1 serving Antipasto Baked Smothered Chicken
- 1 serving Basic Quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 83 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the kefir to 1/2 cup at breakfast and omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 4 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack, add 1 plum to lunch and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at P.M. snack.
Meal-Prep Tip: Double the Basic Quinoa recipe to have leftovers with dinner tomorrow.
Day 3
Breakfast (332 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (380 calories)
P.M. Snack (198 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Dinner (400 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries
- 1 1/2 servings Basic Quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 103 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,372 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Switch the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 large pear to A.M. snack.
Day 4
Breakfast (332 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (380 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (459 calories)
- 1 serving Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 69 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 96 g fat, 1,423 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 large pear to A.M. snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Lunch (380 calories)
P.M. Snack (270 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (411 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 95 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,296 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the slivered almonds at breakfast to 1 Tbsp. and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/3 cup blueberries at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.
Day 6
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (324 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 plum
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (453 calories)
- 1 serving Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini
- 1 cup cauliflower rice
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 77 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 85 g fat, 1,172 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the slivered almonds at breakfast to 1 Tbsp. and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at breakfast and add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.
Day 7
Breakfast (339 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (324 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 plum
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (414 calories)
- 1 serving Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 80 g protein, 96 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 94 g fat, 1,631 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Prepare Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches to have for breakfast on Days 9 through 12 and freeze the remaining servings to have later this month.
- Make Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.
Day 8
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (410 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
Dinner (400 calories)
- 1 serving Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives
- 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 90 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,470 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 9
Breakfast (267 calories)
A.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (370 calories)
P.M. Snack (135 calories)
- 1 plum
- 8 dried walnut halves
Dinner (474 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
- 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 70 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,868 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 2 clementines with 1/3 cup dried walnut halves.
Day 10
Breakfast (267 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (370 calories)
P.M. Snack (225 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (419 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken Tacos in Cabbage "Tortillas"
- 1 serving Jason Mraz's Guacamole
Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 70 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 94 g fat, 1,415 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and increase to 2 servings guacamole at dinner.
Day 11
Breakfast (267 calories)
A.M. Snack (337 calories)
- 1 large pear
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (370 calories)
P.M. Snack (119 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1/2 cup low-fat plain kefir
Dinner (430 calories)
- 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 74 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,614 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.
Day 12
Breakfast (267 calories)
A.M. Snack (187 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Lunch (370 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Dinner (534 calories)
- 1 serving Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1/2 an avocado, sliced
- 1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 66 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 83 fat, 1,893 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the blueberries at the A.M. snack, change the P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the avocado at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.
Day 13
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (178 calories)
- 1 cup low blackberries
- 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (312 calories)
P.M. Snack (194 calories)
- 1 plum
- 1/4 cup dried walnut halves
Dinner (502 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 71 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 91 g fat, 1,154 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack, add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to go with the apple at lunch and increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.
Day 14
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (312 calories)
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (479 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 96 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,224 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to go along with the apple at lunch.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make three servings of Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 16 through 18.
- Prepare Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls to have for lunch on Days 16 through 19.
Day 15
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (270 calories)
- 3/4 cup blueberries
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (424 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 76 g protein, 121 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 85 g fat, 898 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 16
Breakfast (268 calories)
A.M. Snack (293 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
Lunch (369 calories)
P.M. Snack (105 calories)
- 8 dried walnut halves
Dinner (477 calories)
- 1 serving Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowls
Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 74 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,350 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.
Day 17
Breakfast (268 calories)
A.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (369 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 10 dried walnut halves
Dinner (474 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
- 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 72 g protein, 140 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,538 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple plus increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.
Day 18
Breakfast (268 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (369 calories)
P.M. Snack (225 calories)
- 1/4 cup dried walnut halves
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (412 calories)
- 1 serving Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken
Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 69 g protein, 106 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 95 g fat, 1,101 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 12 almonds and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds and add 1 clementine to A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 19
Breakfast (267 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (369 calories)
P.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (543 calories)
- 1 serving Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 65 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,929 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.
Day 20
Breakfast (267 calories)
A.M. Snack (262 calories)
- 1 large pear
- 10 dried walnut halves
Lunch (312 calories)
P.M. Snack (238 calories)
- 1/4 cup dried walnut halves
- 1/2 cup raspberries
Dinner (432 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 71 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 92 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at both the A.M. and P.M. snacks.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to go along with the apple at lunch.
Day 21
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
Lunch (312 calories)
P.M. Snack (170 calories)
- 22 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (402 calories)
- 1 serving Mediterranean Cod with Roasted Tomatoes
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 85 g protein, 110 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,174 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack and reduce to 14 almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds and 1 medium orange to P.M. snack.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Prepare Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Peppers, Black Beans & Jack Cheese to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 26 then freeze remaining servings to have for breakfast on Days 29 & 30.
- Make Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.
Day 22
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (560 calories)
- 1 serving Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers
- 1 serving Basic Quinoa
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 89 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,381 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 large pear and increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack.
Day 23
Breakfast (298 calories)
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (234 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 plum
Dinner (481 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 69 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,258 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.
Day 24
Breakfast (298 calories)
A.M. Snack (167 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (589 calories)
- 1 serving Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 77 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,785 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce the yogurt to 2/3 cup at A.M. snack and omit the Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.
Day 25
Breakfast (298 calories)
A.M. Snack (116 calories)
- 1 large apple
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (429 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 78 g protein, 138 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,300 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack, 1 large pear to lunch and increase to 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds at P.M. snack.
Day 26
Breakfast (298 calories)
A.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (374 calories)
P.M. Snack (340 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
Dinner (422 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 104 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,686 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and walnuts at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.
Day 27
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (355 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (293 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
- 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (411 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 91 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 83 g fat, 1,112 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the almonds at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 1/2 cup blueberries at breakfast, add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.
Day 28
Breakfast (304 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (355 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
Dinner (402 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 91 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,068 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 29
Breakfast (298 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (166 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Dinner (484 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salmon Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 84 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,340 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, 1 medium apple to A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.
Day 30
Breakfast (298 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Lunch (360 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (447 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 80 g protein, 109 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,373 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and add 1 large pear to lunch.