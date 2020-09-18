7 Must-Try Foods Coming to Lidl This Fall

The best thing about fall is that it's a great excuse to add cozy, soul-warming accoutrements to our lives, from soft sweaters and comforting candles to (of course) pumpkin spice everything. We love LIDL's affordable private-label products, so when we spotted the discount grocer's new lineup of fall snacks, we made a plan to stock up immediately. Show a little love to your taste buds and try some of our favorites, which are available in stores from now until the end of fall.

lidl storefront Credit: Lidl

7 Items to Stock Up on at Lidl This Fall

Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee, $3.79

lidl pumpkin spice ground coffee Credit: Lidl

Love it or hate it, there's no mention of pumpkin spice without giving due credit to Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. However, having pumpkin spice coffee at home saves you a ton of money, plus you can add your milk of choice (may we suggest homemade hazelnut or almond milk for a decadent, plant-based treat?).

Pumpkin Pie Gelato, $2.99

lidl pumpkin pie gelato Credit: Lidl

Making or buying a whole pie when you have a craving can feel a little...indulgent. That's why LIDL's Pumpkin Pie Gelato is a great alternative. Sweet, creamy and perfectly spiced, you can treat yourself to a couple spoonfuls of gelato (that literally tastes JUST LIKE pumpkin pie) when the moment calls for it. It's also a great option for pumpkin pie lovers who are on a gluten-free diet.

Organic Pumpkin Spiced Maple Syrup, $6.99

lidl maple syrup Credit: Lidl

Pumpkin and maple are a glorious match that doesn't get the attention it deserves. This maple syrup adds sweetness and that pumpkin flavor we know and love to anything—top off waffles and pancakes, add to granola, oatmeal, yogurt, sweet potatoes, in coffee or even play around with using it in cocktails (we think it would be transformative in a Maple Old Fashioned—just sub out the sugar for a little syrup).

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Chips, $2.49

lidl sweet potato chips Credit: Lidl

These sweet potato chips get all dressed up with some holiday flavor. Get that satisfying crunch with just the right amount of sweetness.

Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce, $2.49

lidl butternut squash pasta sauce Credit: Lidl

Creamy, nutty, and slightly sweet and spicy, this butternut squash pasta sauce is loaded with vegetables. It's a great alternative to a typical tomato sauce (try it in this recipe for Basil, Shrimp, and Zucchini Pasta), and a good way to get kids to eat more vegetables without ever knowing it. It's the perfect sauce to add to spaghetti or rotini, or you could even add it to zucchini noodles with your favorite protein for a super healthy, satisfying, low-carb meal

Candy Corn Flavored Drizzled Caramel Corn, $1.99

lidl candy corn kettle corn Credit: Lidl

Candy corn is an incredibly polarizing flavor—people either really love it, or really hate it. But you can't deny that it's synonymous with the season and ignites a certain nostalgia. LIDL's kettle corn is drizzled with a candy corn-flavored glaze to give you a little sweet, a little salty and a whole lot of crunch. Candy corn haters might even enjoy it, since it's not as intense as eating candy corn by itself.

Spooktacular Trail Mix, $4.99

lidl halloween trail mix Credit: Lidl