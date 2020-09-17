What Ayesha Curry Eats in a Day to Stay Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ayesha Curry is an actress, cookbook author, TV personality, creator of a super-cute cookware line, wife to basketball player Steph Curry, mom to three adorable kids and co-founder of Eat.Learn.Play, a charity that helps provide meals to food-insecure people in Oakland, California. But on top of all of these incredible accomplishments, Curry added a new one to her list: getting healthy and losing 35 pounds during quarantine. We were curious to see how she did it, so we caught up with her to get the scoop.

What Ayesha Curry Eats in a Day

For starters, it helps that Curry loves to cook at home. She told EatingWell, "Cooking is my love language." To shed pounds, Curry followed the 80/20 rule (eating "clean" 80% of the time, while indulging the other 20%—a sustainable approach to dieting that we can definitely get behind!).

She said, "On a normal weekday I eat pretty healthy, lots of veggies, protein and whole grains. I always start my day with coffee, and typically will indulge in a cocktail or a glass of wine while I'm cooking dinner for the kids." As for her ultimate indulgent meal? "Give me a classic In-N-Out cheeseburger with grilled onions all day," she says.

When cooking at home, Curry tries to find ways to bring flavor to food without adding too much salt or fat. She says, "There's a common misconception that food has to be unhealthy to be delicious. That is not at all the case. Flavor can and should come from layering spices, citrus and herbs. Delicious food can be healthy, and healthy food should be delicious."

Based on her Instagram, it looks like Curry plans her meals around produce (which we love to see!), but she still incorporates all food groups. Seriously, how good does this chicken fried rice stuffed in a pineapple look? (We think she'd be into our Crock-Pot Pineapple Chicken!)

Another thing that's helped Curry and her family get healthy is keeping lots of produce in her fridge. "The kids love to snack on fruit, so I always keep some berries on hand—and whatever else is seasonal. I also typically have lemons and limes, and some basic herbs, which are my go-to ingredients to elevate a dish," she says.

What a Dietitian Thinks About Ayesha Curry’s Diet