Aldi Is Selling a Dupe of Le Creuset's Pumpkin Cocotte for Just $6.99
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
First off, let me just say that I love Le Creuset cookware. They make gorgeous, heirloom-quality pieces that last a lifetime and can be used from stovetop to oven to dishwasher (and are even pretty enough to display on your dining table). Le Creuset is always bringing their A-game with seasonal colors and items, and I've been eyeing their Petite Pumpkin Cocottes for a while now. These pumpkin-shaped bowls are perfect for serving autumn soups or Halloween candy. They come in two colors (orange and white), and they're absolutely adorable. The only thing I don't love? They're $30 each, so an 8-person set would be $240, which is way out of my price range.
Related: 40 Cozy Soups to Make This Fall
But Aldi has once again come to save the day with a dupe that looks almost identical to Le Creuset's pumpkin cocotte. And the best part? They're $6.99 each, so you can buy one for each place setting at your fall table (side note: how cute would these be for Thanksgiving dinner this year?). And like Le Creuset's version, the base of the soup bowl is microwave-, dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 450℉, making it perfect for oven-to-table cooking.
Aldi's pumpkin bowls come in yellow and white and hit stores on September 23. They're a limited-time-only "Aldi Find," which means they won't last long, so mark your calendars!
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.