30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan

Follow this 30-day meal plan for a month of healthy and delicious anti-inflammatory recipes.

If you've been seeing the term "anti-inflammatory diet" a lot lately, you're not alone. Growing research is linking long-term inflammation to numerous chronic health conditions, like diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. While many of these conditions are related to genetics, increasing foods shown to reduce inflammation and living a healthy lifestyle—like not smoking, getting adequate quality sleep, reducing stress and exercising regularly—all play a role in reducing inflammation. In this 30-day meal plan, we map out a month of delicious meals and snacks consisting of natural anti-inflammatory foods to help your body

We capped the calories at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level most people will lose weight following, and also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs. It's important to note that healthy weight loss is gradual (about 1 to 2 pounds per week), so if you're feeling hungry at 1,500 calories, bump it up till you feel satisfied and slowly taper down to fewer calories over the next few months

What is the Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

The anti-inflammatory diet is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, which consistently ranks as the healthiest diet due to its numerous benefits. Both diets emphasize large amounts of antioxidant-rich produce, like berries and dark-leafy greens plus a high intake of a healthy fats and seafood such as salmon and nuts.

The diet limits refined grains, like white bread and white pasta, high amounts of sugar and processed foods. You won't see a lot of meat, particularly red meat like beef and pork, but you can expect to see plenty of fish and vegetarian proteins, like legumes, nuts and seeds.

While research suggests that the anti-inflammatory diet can be beneficial in reducing some chronic conditions, it's also a general healthy way of eating that can be beneficial for everyone due to its high amounts of fresh produce, healthy fats and high fiber levels from whole grains and legumes.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods List:

anti inflammatory veggies Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Fruits: While all fruit is good, be sure to eat plenty of fruits rich in anthocyanins, which is found in dark blue, purple and red produce like cherries, berries, plums and pomegranate. High fiber fruits, like pears and apples are great as well!

How to Follow this Meal Plan for 30 Days:

To make this plan more manageable, we break it down week-by-week and include meal-prep tips at the start of each week that we encourage you to follow as it makes each day a bit easier. However, don't be afraid to make swaps. If a recipe calls for peanut butter but you have almond butter in the pantry, feel free to make that swap. The same goes for milk—use your milk of choice.

Feel free to change around the meals for on specific days based on what you prefer or have in the house. We choose an array of meal options to show some different choices that fit within the anti-inflammatory diet, but if you're someone who finds it easier to have the same breakfast for an entire week, then feel free! In our meal plans, we aim to have a similar calorie range for each meal which means that you can swap recipes for each meal without changing the calorie levels drastically.

And last but not least, don't feel like you have to follow this meal plan or a full 30 days in order to get the anti-inflammatory effects. Use it as healthy eating inspiration and do what feels good to you—whether it's one meal or one week!

Week 1

anti inflammatory fruit Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (194 calories)

1 plum

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (422 calories)

1 serving Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 64 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 85 g fat, 989 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and reduce the walnuts at the P.M. snack to 5 dried walnut halves.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch.

Day 2

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Lunch (437 calories)

1 serving Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (519 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,524 calories, 60 g protein, 199 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 59 g fat, 910 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the orange at breakfast and change both the A.M. and P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 large pear and increase to 1/3 cup dried walnuts at A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 3

Breakfast (361 calories)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (140 calories)

3/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnuts

Dinner (428 calories)

1 serving Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 58 g protein, 172 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,410 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the pear at breakfast and the raspberries at the A.M. snack plus change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 large pear and increase to 20 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 4

Breakfast (361 calories)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 plum

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (523 calories)

Daily Totals: 1.479 calories, 54 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,126 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the pear at breakfast and omit the mixed greens with Citrus Vinaigrette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (361 calories)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

1 large pear

A.M. Snack (140 calories)

3/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blackberries

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (415 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 57 g protein, 183 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,181 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the pear at breakfast and the blackberries at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 large pear plus increase to 20 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 6

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (140 calories)

3/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (417 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Salad Stuffed Avocado

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (471 calories)

1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 65 g protein, 174 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,159 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the orange at breakfast, reduce the yogurt to 1/2 cup and omit the raspberries at the A.M. snack plus change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to A.M. snack plus add 1 medium apple and increase to 30 almonds at the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (417 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Salad Stuffed Avocado

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (130 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (429 calories)

1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 71 g protein, 164 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,098 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the orange at breakfast, change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium apple.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Week 2

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make three servings Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 9 through 11. Prepare Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing to have for lunch on Days 9 through 12.

Day 8

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 82 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,742 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast and 1 plum to lunch and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 9

Breakfast (360 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

10 dried walnut halves

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (434 calories)

1 serving Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 58 g protein, 134 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,072 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 1 large pear to P.M. snack.

Day 10

Breakfast (360 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

10 dried walnut halves

A.M. Snack (140 calories)

3/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (492 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 65 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 78 g fat, 1,198 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and omit the raspberries at the A.M. snack plus reduce the yogurt to 1/2 cup and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, add 1 medium orange to lunch and add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 11

Breakfast (360 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

10 dried walnut halves

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup almonds

Dinner (402 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 79 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,173 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, 1 medium apple to P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 12

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (393 calories)

P.M. Snack (225 calories)

1 medium apple

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (466 calories)

1 serving Quinoa Power Salad

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 72 g protein, 175 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,416 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 2 servings Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana at breakfast and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

Day 13

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (481 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 70 g protein, 134 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 83 g fat, 894 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 2 servings Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana at breakfast and add 1/4 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.

Day 14

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (186 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup blueberries

Lunch (360 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad

P.M. Snack (216 calories)

1/3 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (421 calories)

1 serving Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,478 calories, 76 g protein, 105 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1,677 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and reduce the walnuts to 10 dried walnut halves.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

week 3

anti inflammatory breakfast Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

WEEK 3

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 16 through 29. Make Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 16 through 20.

Day 15

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (473 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 66 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,370 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 2 servings Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana and add 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.

Day 16

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Dinner (498 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve leftover Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole to have for dinner tomorrow

Daily Totals: 1,476 calories, 69 g protein, 151 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,385 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds to P.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 17

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (498 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 73 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,385 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds to P.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 18

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (599 calories)

1 serving Chicken Massaman Curry with Turmeric Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 52 g protein, 208 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,483 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the apple at breakfast, change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1 medium orange to lunch and 1 large pear to P.M. snack.

Day 19

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Dinner (402 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 54 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,407 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the peanut butter at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie, 1 large apple to lunch and 1 large pear to P.M. snack.

Day 20

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (228 calories)

1 1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (504 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1/2 avocado, sliced

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 71 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,554 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, 1 clementine to lunch and 1/3 cup dried walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 21

Breakfast (290 calories)

A.M. Snack (262 calories)

1 large pear

10 dried walnut halves

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (482)

1 serving Honey Walnut Shrimp

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 58 g protein, 178 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 66 g fat, 972 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 2 servings Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana at breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

week 4

anti inflammatory meal prep Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make 3 servings Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 23 through 25. Prepare Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 23 through 26.

Day 22

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (387 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (480 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 78 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,993 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast and increase to 1/3 cup almonds plus add 1 large pear to P.M. snack.

Day 23

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (260 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (434 calories)

1 serving Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 70 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 72 g fat, 822 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt and slivered almonds at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 24

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (519 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 75 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,071 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 16 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack.

Day 25

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (555 Calories)

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 71 g protein, 183 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,109 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at breakfast, change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup raspberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

Day 26

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (164 calories)

1/4 cup dried walnut halves

Lunch (381 calories)

1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (495 calories)

1 serving Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 58 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,198 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the orange at breakfast, change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 27

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (323 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 plum

P.M. Snack (221 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Dinner (429 calories)

1 serving Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 95 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,123 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and omit the yogurt and slivered almonds at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds and add 1 large pear to A.M. snack.

Day 28

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (323 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 plum

P.M. Snack (236 calories)

1 large pear

8 dried walnut halves

Dinner (414 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts to have for lunch on Days 29 & 30.

Daily Totals: 1,475 calories, 74 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,427 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to A.M. snack and increase to 1/3 cup dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.

week 5 weight loss

Greek Salad with Edamame

Day 29

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (373 calories)

1 serving Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (221 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Dinner (402 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 84 g protein, 150 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,146 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium apple.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast, add 1 large pear to A.M. snack and increase to 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds at P.M. snack.

Day 30

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (373)

1 serving Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (504 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1/2 avocado, sliced

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 54 g protein, 169 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 76 g fat, 949 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 plum and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers.