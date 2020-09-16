Costco’s German Beer Calendar Proves It’s Not Too Early to Start Celebrating the Holidays

2020 has been stressful to say the least. People are looking for reasons to celebrate, so it’s no surprise that brands are releasing their holiday offerings earlier than ever before. And Advent calendars are slowly returning to shelves—including a whiskey-filled one and a jam-packed version. Now, Costco is bringing back their Brewer’s Advent Calendar for the season.

Instagram fan account @costcodeals spotted the return of this seasonal offering, which is perfect for beer lovers. The calendar comes with 24, 16.9-ounce cans of imported German craft beer. Traditionally you’d try one new variety for each day of December before Christmas, but you don't have to wait until then (hey, 2020 is tough!). Brands include Hohenthanner, Grandl, Bären Weisse, Alpenstoff and more.

The calendar costs $59.99, which breaks down to just $2.50 per can! This calendar is perfect if you love to try new brews (or know someone who does). Plus, the calendar features a code to The Beer Tasting app where you can learn even more about the beers and the breweries.

And if you’re not quite ready to celebrate Christmas this early, you can still buy the calendar to celebrate another holiday: Oktoberfest! Although in-person gatherings of the German festival were cancelled this year, this calendar would work perfectly for at-home celebrations (check out these Oktoberfest recipes for additional inspo).