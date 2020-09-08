Kate Hudson's Favorite Watermelon Mojito Is Only 6 Points on Weight Watchers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From homemade Mini Peach Pies to Chili-Rubbed Salmon with Mango-Peach Salsa, Kate Hudson is winning the healthy summer cooking game. And just in time for the unofficial end of summer, she's demonstrating her Weight Watchers-friendly twist on a melon mojito on Instagram.

The mom of three, actress and Fabletics activewear co-founder has been an ambassador for WW, the rebranded Weight Watchers, since 2018. The healthy eating brand knows Hudson loves to integrate a cocktail or two every so often within her 16 daily WW points, so they sent her their Watermelon Mojito recipe for a refreshing, fruity rendition on the minty drink. (Psst...we know 16 points doesn't sound like very much, considering one serving of this cocktail has 6 points, but there are several "free foods" she can also nosh on in unlimited quantities to fuel up for a day of working, working out and running after her active kiddos).

"It's a famous Cuban cocktail usually made with rum. We're going to do it with vodka," Hudson explains to kick off the video that has already garnered nearly 2 million views in just 4 days.

During the 5-minute demo from Hudson's beautiful kitchen (can we talk about that backsplash tile?!), her 16-year-old son Ryder Robinson lends a helping hand, playing both DJ and appliance assistant when the blender doesn't turn on. And in more super-relatable content, both Ryder and 9-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy chime in with reviews about schooling from home. "I just had PE on Zoom," Bingham chimes in as his mom multitasks listening and moving forward with her after-school, adults-only sip.

Using something similar to a FOCHEA Personal Smoothie Blender ($36.99, amazon.com), Hudson starts by pureeing a big batch of low-calorie, vitamin A- and C-rich watermelon. Next up, she muddles fresh mint in a pitcher to help release the natural oils and aromas, then tops that off with the watermelon that she's blended, strained and skimmed the foam off the top of. Add a cup of vodka—Hudson recommends her brand, King St. Vodka, naturally—and finish with fresh lime juice and a splash of agave nectar.

"For the sake of Instagram," Hudson says, as she built a beautiful, glamour-shot-ready glass with a big sprig of fresh mint and a cube of melon on the rim.