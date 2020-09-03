Oprah Got Really Into Making Popsicles This Summer—Including a Tequila-Spiked One We Can't Wait to Try
Each year around the holiday season, Oprah names her "Favorite Things." The mix of cooking, fashion, tech, beauty and pet gifts offer a huge variety, but we've yet to see her latest obsession on the list.
In what might just be a sneak peek into a future business venture—or a future Favorite Thing list addition—@oprah took us inside her kitchen this week as she checked in with her @oprahmagazine fans.
Filmed by her BFF and the co-host of CBS This Morning @gayleking, Oprah reveals, "We started a thing this summer with popsicles. Now it has become...a thing."
A thing that's branded "Promised Land Popsicle Shop." Oprah then shows off a perfectly organized basket of ice pops that correlates with a framed menu of their current lineup of 15 flavors. (We volunteer as tributes to taste test them all!)
The first-ever flavor Oprah named "The Blood" since it's made with Welch's grape juice—the same grape juice she drank in communion as a kid at church. Oprah then tapped her chef pal to help dream up 14 more ice pop options, including:
- Cantaloupe Passion Ginger
- Coconut Lime
- Dreamsicle ("I always loved a Dreamsicle, but we couldn't afford that," Oprah reminisces. "The popsicle truck would come and we'd watch the other kids go get popsicles.")
- Mango Passion Lime
- Nectarine Raspberry
- Peach and White Grape
- Pineapple Ginger Lemonade
- Pineapple Mint
- Plum and Grape
- Tequila-Spiked Peach
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Strawberry Banana
- Strawberry Watermelon
- White Grape and Yuzu Lemonade
"This is what happens when you can't afford the popsicle truck, and you grow up," she concludes, reflecting on a full drawer-full of freezer pops.
While we won't be able to savor all 15 flavors (watch out, Baskin-Robbins...) we can all recreate a couple thanks to The Blood recipe and a new Margarita Popsicle recipe the icon/ice pop ace shared on the Oprah website.