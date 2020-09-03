Oprah's book club is great, but now we want to sign up for ice pop club.

Oprah Got Really Into Making Popsicles This Summer—Including a Tequila-Spiked One We Can't Wait to Try

Each year around the holiday season, Oprah names her "Favorite Things." The mix of cooking, fashion, tech, beauty and pet gifts offer a huge variety, but we've yet to see her latest obsession on the list.

In what might just be a sneak peek into a future business venture—or a future Favorite Thing list addition—@oprah took us inside her kitchen this week as she checked in with her @oprahmagazine fans.

Filmed by her BFF and the co-host of CBS This Morning @gayleking, Oprah reveals, "We started a thing this summer with popsicles. Now it has become...a thing."

A thing that's branded "Promised Land Popsicle Shop." Oprah then shows off a perfectly organized basket of ice pops that correlates with a framed menu of their current lineup of 15 flavors. (We volunteer as tributes to taste test them all!)

The first-ever flavor Oprah named "The Blood" since it's made with Welch's grape juice—the same grape juice she drank in communion as a kid at church. Oprah then tapped her chef pal to help dream up 14 more ice pop options, including:

Cantaloupe Passion Ginger Coconut Lime Dreamsicle ("I always loved a Dreamsicle, but we couldn't afford that," Oprah reminisces. "The popsicle truck would come and we'd watch the other kids go get popsicles.") Mango Passion Lime Nectarine Raspberry Peach and White Grape Pineapple Ginger Lemonade Pineapple Mint Plum and Grape Tequila-Spiked Peach Strawberry Lemonade Strawberry Banana Strawberry Watermelon White Grape and Yuzu Lemonade

"This is what happens when you can't afford the popsicle truck, and you grow up," she concludes, reflecting on a full drawer-full of freezer pops.