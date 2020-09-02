These 15 Fall Items from Aldi Will Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy This Season

We're big fans of Aldi, which is why we get so excited when they release their list of "Aldi Finds," or seasonal finds that will only be in store for a limited time, each month. With fall right around the corner, we thought it'd be fun to list out the items we're most looking forward to. From snacks and treats to home decor, here's what you need to stock up on at Aldi this fall.

15 Fall Items Coming to Aldi This September

Wicked Grove Hard Pear Cider

aldi pear cider Credit: Aldi

This hard cider is perfect for crisp fall evenings and hits Aldi stores on September 9. Plus, it's a steal at just $6.99 for six bottles.

Flavored Coffees

aldi maple bacon coffee Credit: Aldi

Four delicious-sounding flavored coffees are hitting Aldi shelves this month: Maple-Bacon, Bourbon, Caramel, and Apple Crisp. Maple-Bacon and Bourbon will be in stores starting on September 2, and Caramel and Apple Crisp will be in stores September 9. All four types of ground coffee retail for $3.79 per package.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Caramel Corn

Credit: Aldi

What's better than caramel corn? Caramel corn that's drizzled with a pumpkin cheesecake topping! We're practically drooling thinking about a bowl of this yummy dessert. Thankfully, it's coming to stores on September 9, and retails for just $2.99 a pack, so we can pick some up soon.

Cinnamon Apple Straws

aldi apple chips Credit: Aldi

While an apple is definitely a healthier snack choice than potato chips, sometimes you just crave something light and crunchy. These cinnamon apple straws combine the best of both worlds and, according to the package, they have 30% less fat than regular potato chips. They come to Aldi stores on September 9 and each bag retails for $2.19.

Seasonal Raviolis

Aldi ravioli Credit: Aldi

Want dinner in a flash? These frozen packs of ravioli come in two delicious fall flavors: Pear & Gorgonzola and Mushroom Truffle Oil. Add in some protein (like our oven-roasted chicken thighs or garlicky shrimp) and your favorite veggies for a complete meal. These raviolis come to store on September 16 and cost $3.69 per package.

Oktoberfest-Inspired Foods

aldi cabbage blend Credit: Aldi

While you may not be able to attend the Oktoberfest party this year, you can bring the flavors of Germany home with Deutsche Küche's German Cabbage Blend or German Potato Blend. Each package costs $2.39 and makes for the perfect easy dinner side. The retailer is also selling Oktoberfest-inspired finds such as egg spaetzle, pretzel breadsticks, soft pretzels, frozen pork schnitzel, jarred red cabbage with apple, frozen strudels and more. All of these fun fall finds will be hitting stores on September 16.

Chicken Sausages

aldi chicken sausage Credit: Aldi

Perfect for sheet-pan suppers, Aldi is selling two fall-inspired chicken sausage flavors: Andouille and Apple Bourbon. Combine these with Aldi's German Cabbage Blend or German Potato Blend for a complete meal! Each package of sausage retails for $3.29 and will be available starting September 23. There are also Cranberry and Chipotle flavors hitting stores on September 30. They retail for $3.19 per package.

Pumpkin or Butternut Squash Risotto

aldi pumpkin risotto

Risotto is delicious, but requires some babysitting to make it perfect (read: a lot of watching, stirring and adding in more liquid). And for busy weeknights, that just won't do. These frozen blends take out all of the work and come in two yummy fall flavors: Pumpkin Spelt and Butternut Squash. Plus, you get an extra dose of veggies (a win in our book!). These hit stores on September 30 and cost $2.99 each.

Butternut Squash Crackers

aldi butternut squash crackers Credit: Aldi

Snacktime just got way tastier! These gluten-free and vegan crackers will be coming to Aldi shelves on September 30 and come in two delicious flavors: Sea Salt and Cinnamon-Brown Sugar. Since they only cost $2.99 each, we recommend buying both flavors to satisfy salty and sweet cravings.

Fall Welcome Mats

aldi doormat ld | Credit: Aldi

What better way to usher in a new season than with some fresh home decor? We love these adorable 18x30 doormats with fall messages like "Happy Fall Y'all" and "Sweater Weather," but we love the $6.99 price tag even more. They hit stores on September 2, so run to your Aldi store ASAP before they sell out.

Painted Ceramic Candles

aldi candle Credit: Aldi

These fall candles are the easiest way to make your home feel instantly more cozy. The painted ceramic container makes them look chic and expensive—but they only cost $6.99 each. Run, don't walk, because these will be in stores on September 2 (and we don't think they'll last very long!).

Harvest Wreaths

If you're like me and love to decorate for fall, you *KNOW* how expensive wreaths can be. That's why I was jazzed to see that Aldi's pumpkin-studded ones are only $18.99 each! They come in three gorgeous variations: classic orange pumpkins, chic white pumpkins and pinecones with pumpkins (my personal fave), and they'll be in stores starting September 16.

10-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet

aldi cast iron skillet Credit: Aldi

Fall is the perfect time to whip up apple-flavored Dutch babies for breakfast and comforting cornbread to go along with your chili in the evening. And, in my personal and professional opinion, both of these items just taste better when prepared in a cast-iron skillet. This one from Aldi costs just $9.99 (a fraction of the price of others on the market), and comes to stores on September 16.

Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dish

aldi pumpkin bowl Credit: Aldi

Fall is peak casserole and soup season, and how cute are these mini pumpkin-shaped bowls for serving? Whether you're hosting an intimate Thanksgiving this year or just want to jazz up your space for fall, you'll definitely get good use out of these. The bowls come in both yellow and white, and they're only $6.99 each! They'll be in stores starting September 23.

Harvest Tea Towels

aldi tea towels