This TikTok Hack Shows You How to Turn an Almost-Empty Mustard Jar Into a Delicious Salad Dressing

The next time you get to the bottom of your mustard jar or bottle, rather than throwing it away, try this nifty TikTok hack for making a delicious batch of salad dressing.

While there's a whole lot of dancing going on in TikTok Land, you also come across some pretty interesting tips and tricks as you scroll. Whether it's a trick for cutting watermelon into perfect cubes or how to core romaine lettuce in seconds, these hacks make you stop and think, "I should try that!" It was no different when I came across this nifty trick for making salad dressing using a mustard bottle or jar.

TikTok user, Yumna Jawas, whose handle is @feelgoodfoodie, shared a video in which she took an almost-empty mustard jar and, rather than tossing it in the trash can, used that last little bit of mustard to make a delicious salad dressing—in the mustard bottle. We here at EatingWell know a good salad dressing when we see one, and fully agree that mustard makes some of the best ones out there. Plus, how smart is it to use the jar or bottle rather than trying to scoop those last bits out into a bowl or separate jar? While it may seem obvious to some, I had never thought of it!

In Yumna's recipe, she added these ingredients with the mustard:

1/3 cup oil (like olive or canola)

1/4 cup vinegar (like red-wine or white-wine vinegar)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Seasonings of your choosing! (It looked like she used salt, pepper and maybe garlic powder)

Mix it up "until it feels good," says Yumna, and you're ready to drizzle it over a leafy-green salad and enjoy.

This base recipe is a great one to keep in your back pocket for when you need a tasty dressing or marinade fast, and can also be built off of to make more yummy dressing variations. Try adding soy sauce and cider vinegar, like we do in our Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette, garlic and lemon, like in our Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette, or even Parmesan cheese to make our easy Parmesan Vinaigrette.