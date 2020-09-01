Raspberries are delicious and contain important nutrients, like fiber and antioxidants, that are very beneficial to our health. Read on to learn more about raspberries, plus get easy ideas for eating more.

Pictured Recipe: Muesli with Raspberries

Raspberries are one of the most popular berries in the world. This delicate fruit boasts a sweet-tart flavor and a velvety texture. In the U.S., most raspberries are grown commercially in California, Washington and Oregon. Raspberries are harvested during the summer and fall and they come in several different colors, such as black, purple and golden. The most common type of raspberry is the red raspberry, different subspecies of which are native to Europe and North America.

Raspberry Nutrition Facts

Here is the nutritional information for 1 cup (123 grams) of raspberries, according to the USDA:

Calories: 64

Carbohydrates: 15 grams

Protein: 1.5 g

Fiber: 8 g

Calcium: 31 mg

Magnesium: 27 mg

Potassium: 186 mg

Vitamin C: 32 mg

Folate: 26 mcg

Choline: 15 mg

Vitamin K: 10 mcg

Lutein and zeaxanthin: 167 mcg

Besides containing the perfect combination of sweet and tart flavors, raspberries are a great source of fiber. One cup contains 8 grams, which is 32% and 21% of the RDA for most women and men, respectively. That 1 cup of raspberries also provides about 35% Daily Value for vitamin C and small amounts of Vitamin A, thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6, calcium and zinc.

Health Benefits of Raspberries

Raspberries pack a pretty big punch when it comes to health benefits. Here's the lowdown on this tart and tasty fruit.

Promote Heart Health

Did you know that raspberries could help to improve heart health? Raspberries contain anthocyanins, which has been shown to suppress inflammation that may lead to cardiovascular disease. And because raspberries contain a good amount of fiber, they can also help to keep cholesterol levels down by reducing total and LDL cholesterol concentrations.

Support Healthy Weight Management

Since raspberries are naturally high in fiber and low in calories, they may be beneficial for healthy weight maintenance. Two cups of fresh raspberries contain only 128 calories but provide 16 grams of high-quality fiber. The fiber content supports weight loss by reducing the number of calories absorbed and improving the body's sense of fullness.

May Slow Down the Aging Process

Raspberries are high in antioxidants, which can help to reduce signs of aging by fighting free radicals in your body. Raspberries are also high vitamin C, which is necessary for healthy skin and may improve collagen production. In the skin, collagen formation is carried out mostly by the fibroblasts in the dermis. Vitamin C helps to stimulate collagen production by increasing the proliferation rate of fibroblasts.

May Help Relieve Inflammation

Struggling with inflammation? Eating raspberries may be able to alleviate some of those symptoms. Raspberries contain polyphenols which have anti-inflammatory effects. Polyphenols help to regulate cellular activities in inflammatory cells and the activities of enzymes involved in the production of other pro-inflammatory molecules.

The Best Time to Buy Raspberries

The best time to buy raspberries is from midsummer through the fall. This is when they are harvested. You can also enjoy raspberries year-round when you buy them frozen. These berries are frozen immediately after harvesting, so you don't have to worry about any of those nutrients getting lost in the process.

When shopping for fresh raspberries, look for plump, firm and fragrant berries that are free of their hulls. Carefully examine containers for any signs of mold as this is a sign the berries are starting to decay.

How to Enjoy Raspberries

For best results, store fresh raspberries in the refrigerator in a box or container with holes. Since raspberries have a short shelf life, it's best to use them within one to two days. You can also preserve your berries by canning or freezing them.

Raspberries are extremely versatile and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways! You can eat a few fresh raspberries as a snack, add them to yogurt or smoothies, or use them to make a delicious, sweet dessert.

The Bottom Line

Raspberries are very nutritious and contain nutrients, such as antioxidants and fiber, that can be beneficial for your health. Including raspberries in your daily diet regimen may help to improve heart health, support healthy weight management, slow down the aging process and relieve inflammation.