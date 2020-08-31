Trader Joe's Hearts of Palm "Pasta" Has Only 4 Grams of Carbs Per Serving

Searching for gluten-free and vegan pasta swap? Trader Joe's has a new product for you that's all set to be dressed up with marinara sauce, tossed with pesto or perked up into a pad thai.

Peeped by @veggie_at_traderjoes for $2.99—or $1 per serving—this "pasta" is ready to eat after 5 minutes of saute time or just 2 minutes in the microwave.

Each package includes three servings that are just 20 calories and 4 carbs each. (We don't know about you, but that means we'll be stocking up on a whole box per person. 😉) Ahem, back to the stats about this "pasta," per serving, it also includes 2 grams of fiber, no sodium and a bit of calcium and potassium. That's because it's made with only one ingredient: Hearts of palm, a vegetable harvested from the core of palm trees, that's then made into linguine-like strands. The flavor of hearts of palm is somewhat similar to artichokes—a bit nutty, but mostly a blank slate for what flavors you pair them with.

Think of these like zoodles 2.0, with a hue even more similar to regular noodles to tempt picky eaters even more.

Speaking of said picky eaters, a great way to reduce the carb and calorie count of a meal, boost veggie intake and still enjoy some of the real thing is to go halvsies and mix one serving of pasta with one serving of hearts of palm "pasta." This hack is a hit with volume eaters as well since it nearly doubles the portion size while adding only 20 calories to your daily intake. (BTW, it's the same concept we used in this brand-new Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles recipe.)