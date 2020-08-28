Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Say goodbye to guessing, and hello to a safer and more accurate way of telling when your meat is done.

The One Tool You Need to Tell When Your Meat Is Done, According to our Test Kitchen

Judging when meat is "done" doesn't need to be a matter of touching or cutting into or worse yet blindly guessing. Simply aiming for an appropriate temperature is the solution. And an instant-read thermometer is the key to success. Here are a few of our favorites that we use in the test kitchen—plus, get our helpful tips to accurately read the temperature of your meat.

How to Temp Meat the Right Way

It's important to make sure you're cooking your proteins to a safe temperature. Refer to the chart below for safe cooking temperatures, according to the USDA.

All poultry 165 degrees Fahrenheit Ground meat

(beef, veal, pork & lamb) 160 degrees Fahrenheit Whole cuts of meat

(steaks, roasts & chops) 140 degrees Fahrenheit

Our Favorite Instant-Read Thermometers

The Taylor Compact Waterproof Digital Pen Thermometer is small, easy to use and budget-friendly.

The ThermoPop comes in a bunch of fun colors and has a long probe particularly good for roasts.

The Meater smart, wireless thermometer is great for summer barbecues—it connects to an app that sends alerts and cooking times to your phone, including a 5-minute warning before your food is ready.

How to Use the Thermometers

Digital or not, be sure to calibrate your thermometer by sticking it in ice water. It should read 32℉; if it doesn't adjust it according to the manufacturer's instructions.

To check the temp of your meat, insert the probe into the thickest part, without hitting any bones. For thin cuts and round roasts, like a pork tenderloin, get the most accurate read by inserting the thermometer horizontally in the middle of one side of the meat instead of from the top down.