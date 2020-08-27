This 2-Ingredient Salad Dressing Is Taking Over TikTok

The popular social media app TikTok is great for more than starting dance trends. From Dalgona coffee to carrot bacon to a behind-the-scenes look at Lizzo's vegan diet snacks, TikTok is home to some pretty fascinating food content too.

Sure, some of the ideas might be too fast-forward to follow or end up as flops, but we've been surprised by how many are actually winners (including this greasy container cleaning hack). The latest and greatest TikTok food trend is a salad topper that's low in calories but high in flavor. Nicole Rizza (@moresaltplease), a food blogger who has more than 115,000 followers on her plant-based recipe YouTube channel, shows how it's done in this TikTok video.

It's easy: Mix about ¼ cup hummus—made from scratch or store-bought works!—and stir in about a tablespoon of pickle juice. Mix well and the consistency is similar to a creamy dressing and is all set to drizzle over a big bed of greens.

We can see how this seemingly odd pairing works well: The tang from the pickle brine and the nutty sesame flavor of the tahini in the hummus sounds like a tasty combo. And the texture will win over creamy dressing fans who want to cut a few calories and some of the fat from their homemade salad dressings.

Keep in mind that you do need some fat to best absorb some of the nutrients in the veggies, so choose a hummus that includes at least some fat (those with tahini should do the trick, since 1 tablespoon of the sesame seed paste has about 8 grams of fat), or top your salad with a serving of nuts or cheese to balance out the lack of oil in the dressing recipe.